It's a winning week for Witterings bowlers

There was success for Witterings and District Bowls Club in the first WS League match of the season.

Witterings 90 Petworth 62: Ian Linfield, Dave Buckton, Graham Kiddle, Terry Hayes won 20-11; Paul Chivers, Gordon Courtney, David Gibbons, Gwilym Morgan Lost 17-21; Will Stefanou, Kevin Gibbs, Eric Shoyer, Dan Cripp Won 28-13; Ron Prior, Alan Witlock, Mark White, Ian Ford Won 25-17.

Witterings won three of their four matches and gained eight points.

Witterings 36 Fishbourne 25 – BML Div 1: Dan Cripp, Graham Kiddle, Julie Mulligan won 13-12; Paul Chivers, Eric Shoyer, Carole Tuffin won 23-13; Overall 6 points to Witterings.

Witterings' Abergavenny Fours team - Kevin Gibbs, Graham Kiddle, Will Stefanou, Lindsay Bangs, Terry Hayes, Dan Cripp, Ron Prior, Mark White

Witterings 26 Bognor Red 29 – BML Div 1: Eric Shoyer, Graham Kiddle, Allie Mill lost 13-18; Will Stefanou, Paul Chivers, Chris Bruce won 13-11; 2 points to Witterings.

Witterings 85 Middleton 71 – Ladies Top Club: Debs Hogg won 21-12; Julie Mulligan, Chris Bruce won 21-15; Allie Mill, Maureen Mulligan, Ros Hanburywon 27-16; Diane Leach, Val Hooker, Anne May, Carole Tuffinlost 16-28.

This was a fantastic result in the club’s first Top Club match of the season. The Witterings Ladies won on three out of the four rinks and now go through to play The Drive at Hove.

Meanwhile. the club’s men have been doing well in the Abergavenny Double Fours – they have won all their matches so far.

Pictured are their line-up of Kevin Gibbs, Graham Kiddle, Will Stefanou, Lindsay Bangs, Terry Hayes, Dan Cripp, Ron Prior and Mark White.