It's all square for Broadbridge Heath at AFC Croydon Athletic

Broadbridge Heath drew 1-1 at AFC Croydon Athletic in their first trip to the Mayfield Stadium to extend their unbeaten run to five Isthmian south east division games.

There was little to write home about after the opening minutes with the game switching from end to end but with neither side able to create a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The home side had the first attempt on goal when Ibby Akanbi hit a right foot shot low across the face of goal but wide of the post, not causing any problems for Heath keeper Alfie Hadfield.

Heath’s first chance came on 17 minutes when Callum Dowdell played a free kick from the left towards the far post which was met by Sal Marino, who powered a header that flew narrowly over the bar.

Goalscorer Mark Goldson

Minutes late Byron Napper played a long ball forward to striker Mark Goldson who shrugged off a defender to run through and drill a low left shot past Croydon keeper Amadou Tangara for his 18th goal in 29 matches for the Bears.

The Bears continued to create the better chances and on 34 minutes Tad Bromage picked out Marino with a long diagonal ball towards the right flank; Marino played it first time into the danger area where Goldson struck a shot that was saved well by Tangara on the goal-line.

In the closing stages of the half the hosts had a great chance to equalise when a long ball over the Heath defence found Josh Bayliss in space to run through on goal but the Croydon player drilled a low shot wide of target and it remained 0-1 at the break.

Heath made a great start to the second half with Mason Doughty firing a low shot that flew narrowly wide of the post but for the next 10 minutes it was all Croydon winning a succession of corners but unable to find that final clinical finish that would turn chances into goals.

Rams midfielder Kadell Daniel inexplicably blasted a shot over the crossbar from point blank range and then went close with a free kick from 20 yards.

The equaliser came on the hour mark and it was a gift for the home side. Heath were awarded a free-kick wide on the right and close to the touchline, Tad Bromage played the ball back to Hadfield who was closed down quickly by Akanbi but the ball took a terrible bounce coming off the Heath keeper and Akanbi was on him in a flash to steal the ball and run it into the empty net.

Either side could have won it in the closing stages – for the Rams Josh Bayliss fired just over the bar and for the Bears, deep into injury time, Andy Waddingham played a ball down the left to Stan Berry, who ran away for the defence and hit a fierce low shot that Tangara saved brilliantly to earn his side a share of the points.

This made it five games unbeaten for Heath – and just one defeat in their nine games.

Boss Chris Simmons said: "It was a good first half and on another day we’d have been two or three up but Croydon came out strong second half – in the end a mix-up at the back gifted them the goal, which is really disappointing as I don't think Alfie had another save to make."

Next up is a home game on Saturday, March 29 against Sheppey United.

BBH: Hadfield, Fuller, Chesworth, Napper, Bromage, Peters, Dowdell (Berry 85), Marino (Waddingham 76), Evans, Goldson, Doughty (Adam 70).