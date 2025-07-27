It’s an early Ryder Cup week for Horsham Seniors

Playing away matches is an opportunity to meet up with fellow golfing enthusiasts and to enjoy the contours of a different course.

When Horsham Seniors played away at Milford Golf Club the sun also came out to add to the experience and it softened the resulting loss to Milford GC who beat Horsham 4.5-1.5.

The one winning match went to Peter Martin and Bob Andrews on 2 up, and Peter Bayles and Graham King halved theirs.

John Wrighton and Robin Beer lost 4&2, Andrew Bacon and Bob Smith lost 2&1 and Derek Shadbolt and Kevin Lee lost only 1 down. Mark Smith and Jim White, who were the lead team playing against Gwyn Phillips and Clive Edwards from Milford, lost their match 5&4.

This was one of the several friendly matches Horsham Seniors play over the year and with a cordial welcome and acompanionable competition it lived up to its name.

The Annual Ryder Cup format contest arrived for the Horsham Seniors, where all the players are split into two teams, Red and Blue, and they then play a fourball better ball competition to decide on the winning team.

Sporting the requisite colour of golf attire there was a good turnout, and undoubtedly there was a higher level of rivalry than usual as each blue pair played each red pair and recorded the best of the two on each hole. As each group came in it became clear that the blue team was taking an early lead and on Tuesday, the Blues won by 6-3.

There was also a prize for the pair who won the most holes in their match. First prize went to Dave O’Flynn and Keith Gaston-Parry, in second place were Brian Botting and Bob Briggs and third were Richard Litchfield and John Everett.

The contest continued into Wednesday and the Blue team sustained their lead winning by 4-2, giving them a 10-5 overall score, a convincing victory.

Coming in first this time were Bob Symonds and Peter Bayles, second were Phil Hedges and Malcolm Field, and third were Trevor White and Richard Burton.

Horsham Seniors will watch the actual Ryder Cup later in the year with an added interest.