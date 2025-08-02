In the Brodie Tray against Tarring Priory, Lancing were unable to match their opponents.

Best result was from Alan Wadey, Walter Guelpa and Colin Burton, getting a draw in a triple 15-15. Overall score 87-52, 9-1 league points.

In the Adur League, Lancing played Shoreham away. Shoreham won 85-54, taking 12 -2 league points.

Although losing three of the triples, Lancing had one win, Alan Wadey, Julia Knight and Colin Burton, 20-19.

Lancing play a friendly against Burgess Hill

In another rink, the result was very close, Alan Bailey, Jayne Thomas, Sheila Thornton were ahead on the seventeenth end 16-15, however Shoreham scored two shots on the last end to snatch a win 17-16.

A friendly v Burgess Hill was played at Lancing – this was another difficult game, only one triple was successful, skipped by Martin Salter with his team, Ron Roberts and Karen Watson 18-13. Overall score 64-52 to Burgess Hill.

In the Brighton & Hove League Division 2 v Saltdean, the penultimate game of 2025 season, Saltdean were on fire, not allowing Lancing to gain any advantage.

The game ended with overall score 60-25 and 10-0 league points to Saltdean.

Back in the Adur League, after two disappointing away games in this league, Lancing played at home against Southwick Park and needed an improvement.

This was a good outing for Lancing, winning two triples and losing two. Top rink skipped by Les Koroknai, Martin Salter, Sandra Dunnion, were in the lead throughout winning, 31-8.

Another strong Lancing team skipped by Alan Bailey, Jayne Thomas with lead Sheila Thornton, also led all the way, 26-9. Overall score 75-59 with 8-4 league points to Lancing.