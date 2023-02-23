It’s no rum do for Hastings sailor Hugh

Rye Harbour Sailing Club's annual Rum Race got away, at the second attempt.

Hugh Ashford (left) receives his Rum Race winner's prize from Simon Marsh, Rear Commodore (Dinghies), Rye Harbour SC.

Postponed in January due to gale force winds, the annual Rye Harbour Sailing Club Rum Race was successfully sailed on 11th February instead.

There was again concern about conditions; this time too little wind.

Despite anxious faces before launching, the wind held at a steady force two from the north-west, dropping only slightly in the final stages of the race.

Five boats from Rye Harbour Sailing Club and two from Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club edged slowly down the river Rother against the last of the flooding tide before racing a triangle sausage course on the sea.

The visiting boats had the best starts with the Tasar of Philip Blurton and Richard Morley first to the windward mark pursued by the other Hastings & St Leonards sailor, Hugh Ashford (Laser).

The Rye Harbour SC boats were in a group behind with the Scorpion of Mark Whitman breaking away to pursue the leaders. Whiteman gained when his spinnaker was flying but on the beat it was Ashford who could point higher and sail fastest.

Blurton and Morley in the Tasar knew they had to increase their lead in order to win on handicap.

Despite their best efforts to sail the shortest course and push every bit of speed out of the boat, Ashford was focussed and relentless, never letting them get far enough ahead to win.

With all boats managing the conditions, the Race Officer (Steve Eccles) took the decision to add another leg to the race as boats approached the finish.

No one complained although those at the front looked nervously behind for any charge in positions on the additional leg. Positions did not alter; Blurton and Morley (Tasar) took line honours but were second place, when handicaps were applied, behind Hugh Ashford (Laser), the winner.

Whiteman’s Scorpion was third over the line but with handicaps applied, it was Anna Knight, Sue Saitch and Chris Baker in a Wanderer that snatched third.