Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a battle of the wonder goals, Worthing’s Izzy Franklin usurped former Red Charlie Carter’s opener to see the hosts reach the semi-finals of the Sussex Women’s Cup at the expense of Newhaven.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Libby Kingshott was back between the sticks, while Chloe Winchester started up front. Newest recruit Meg Curran was on the bench.

The visitors lined up with a few familiar faces in their own ranks, namely Carter, Leah Morris and recently departed Berine Vivas-Alonso.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the one tier gap between the teams, it was a close affair, with Tierney Scott picking out the run into the box of Lauren Amerena, who scooped a decent chance over the bar, nine minutes in.

Worthing on their way to beating Newhaven in the county cup - picture by Onerebelsview

The Dockers’ first sight of goal produced one on the quarter-hour mark. Gracie Cook laid the ball back to ex-Rebel and one-time Supporters’ Player of the Year Carter who sent a wonderful chipped effort over the head of the stricken Kingshott from at least 30 yards out.

Reds responded with fine approach play, which saw Winchester and Eleanor Keegan exchange an improvised one-two before Keegan supplied Dani Lane. A drive forward ended via a pass out to Scott on the right wing, only for the top-scoring winger to put her cross on the top of the net.

Midway through the opening period, Worthing found an equaliser. Winchester turned and released captain Dan Rowe on the overlap; the No8 powered her way down the inside-right channel and into the area, prior to picking out the opposite bottom corner of keeper Elleah Fenner’s net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowe might have turned provider shortly, only for Lane to head her free-kick the wrong side of the upright.

Worthing on their way to beating Newhaven in the county cup - picture by Onerebelsview

The game’s next goal came from an unlikely source. Having got the better of Cook in the centre circle, centre-half Izzy Franklin didn’t get much further, as she looked up and duly dispatched a 40-yard stunner over a flailing Fenner and into the top corner, bagging her maiden Rebels goal instyle.

Franklin almost added an assist when she went long to bypass the Newhaven defence which Winchester cleverly got behind, getting the right side of Vivas-Alonso but lifting her attempt narrowly over the angle of bar and post.

Ten minutes after the turnaround, Tibble spearheaded a quick counter; holding off the close attention of Ellie O’Callaghan to spread play out to the rampaging Scott, but she couldn’t quite wrap her foot around the ball and it flew behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keegan made headway down the left and calmly played back to Tibble to deliver a cross that just eluded Winchester, then, following a tussle for possession on the byline with Vivas-Alonso, Scott as well.

Rowe’s revered reverse pass allowed Winchester a glimpse of glory, only for Fenner to get there first and smother at the forward’s feet.

It then took more than a blue shirt or two to keep the visitors in the game, with Amerena and Lane denied.

Strike three might have meant Newhaven were out, once Tibble had taken ownership of the situation and sent substitute Richardson speeding clear on the left, before she found the unmarked Rowe on the edge of the six-yard box. Rowe’s neat backward glance went in but the flag went up to rule it out for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tibble still had enough time to set sub Becs Bell breaking at pace along the right flank and end up drawing an excellent stop out of Fenner. Haven struggled to get rid of Bell’s tantalising low delivery and Tibble managed to turn and go close to putting the seal on her day’s work.