Jack attack: Little Common Ramblers fight back to win in last over

Little Common returned to winning ways in a classic after back-to-back defeats in Division 3 of the Sussex Cricket League as they beat a Crowhurst Park side who only just missed out on promotion last season.

On a gloomy, wet and windy day, the returning Ramblers captain Jon Meredith won the toss and elected to put the visitors into bat starting with his normal two opening bowlers - Kaleb Auld (1-47) and Varun Khullar (2-40).

Little Common started quickly and were in a strong position with Crowhurst Park 68-5. However, Brad Payne (125) fought back for the away side with a very well-made century on his return to the team.

Jon was the pick of the bowlers with 3-27 with Eddie Lemmon (2-45) and Renay Meadows (2-29) also playing an important role. Brad and Crowhurst Park's innings came to a close with just one ball remaining of the allocated 45 overs after a great one handed catch on the boundary from Kaleb but having set a strong 223 all out.

Fin Jack and Harvey Jack - whose 10th wicket stand won the match for Ramblers

A competitive total in bad cricket conditions but another well prepared pitch by the ground staff meant Little Common would have to bat well.

There were contributions from a few - Jon Meredith (27), Malcolm Johnson (26), Kaleb Auld (36), in-form Mark Hopkinson (47) and Eddie Lemmon (33) all took bites out of the total but the team fell to 199-9, still 25 short of the total.

Harvey Jack joined his brother Fin Jack in the last wicket stand with Crowhurst Park well on top and looking to condemn Ramblers to a third consecutive league defeat.

However, what followed was a remarkable fightback with quick ones and twos and Harvey launching two big sixes into the tennis courts. The game went into the final over with the brothers needing three to win. When the second ball of the over was hit to the boundary by Fin, jubilant scenes greeted a famous win.

In the post-match discussions at the clubhouse bar, both sides recognised what an excellent game it had been. Little Common hold on to second position in the table with a 7-2 winning record, 14 points clear of Lindfield and 32 points clear of Hailsham.

Now the second half of the season begins with the reverse fixtures – meaning Rye are the visitors to Little Common on Saturday.

The LCCC 2nd XI beat Firle by seven wickets thanks to Sam Ethakoti (3-19) and well made 47 from Will Harrington. The Ramblers 2nd team sit 4th in a wide open Division 7 with plenty to play for.

The LC 3rd XI were beaten at Robertsbridge threes despite 56 from Charlie Hemsley and sit 5th at the halfway point.

The 4th XI beat Robertsbridge fours by 52 runs fuelled by a brilliant 118 from Perry Holland and featuring great bowling cameos from Max Atkin, Sam Devine and Berwick Smith. They also sit 5th.