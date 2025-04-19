James Brennan becomes first winner of Sharon Pratt Memorial Trophy

By Simon Ritter
Contributor
Published 19th Apr 2025, 13:01 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 10:16 BST
James Brennan has become the first winner of the Sharon Pratt Memorial Trophy, contested by the reigning champions in ladies' and men's singles at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club.

He defeated Gill Harrisson by two sets to nil in a high-quality match umpired by Geoff Pratt, Sharon's widower.

The shot score was 18-5, 9-4, with Brennan taking 10 of the 17 ends needed to secure the title. Harrisson was trailing by only one shot after six ends of the second leg but then dropped a three.

The trophy was inaugurated in tribute to Sharon's many happy years at the club, where she was a successful bowler, tireless administrator and good friend to players old and new.

Geoff Pratt presents the trophy and winner's cheque to James BrennanGeoff Pratt presents the trophy and winner's cheque to James Brennan
Geoff, who presented the trophy and cash prizes, said afterwards: "The match was played in a great spirit and the standard was exceptional. Sharon would be very pleased that our county under-25 player was the eventual winner.

"I look forward to umpiring the twice-yearly match at the end of the summer season in September."

