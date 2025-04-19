James Brennan becomes first winner of Sharon Pratt Memorial Trophy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
He defeated Gill Harrisson by two sets to nil in a high-quality match umpired by Geoff Pratt, Sharon's widower.
The shot score was 18-5, 9-4, with Brennan taking 10 of the 17 ends needed to secure the title. Harrisson was trailing by only one shot after six ends of the second leg but then dropped a three.
The trophy was inaugurated in tribute to Sharon's many happy years at the club, where she was a successful bowler, tireless administrator and good friend to players old and new.
Geoff, who presented the trophy and cash prizes, said afterwards: "The match was played in a great spirit and the standard was exceptional. Sharon would be very pleased that our county under-25 player was the eventual winner.
"I look forward to umpiring the twice-yearly match at the end of the summer season in September."