John Boxes clever in solitary win for Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst

A sensational comeback by skip John Box and his team, winning 19 points in a row, failed to prevent Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst Bowls Club falling to another friendly defeat.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trailing neighbours St Francis 5-17 after 11 ends, Box asked lead Jill Hatfield to bring up the mat, and the pair, along with team-mate Ted Prince, never looked back, winning each of the final seven, to triumph 24-17.

It proved a close contest all round, with two triples games tied and two lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basil Larkins, Jacquie Kelly and Tony Ashby lost 13-17, while Bob Sutton, Mark Gooch and Doreen Penfold were well beaten, 6-17.

Heath's fortunes changed when John Box instructed Jill Hatfield to bring up the mat against St Francis

But Nicola Coles, Mike McQuillin and Jennie Evans drew 14-14 after being 12-5 up. And Neville Dalton, David Leach and Dorothy Glasby drew with an identical score in a superb, closely fought game in which St Francis skip Paul Guest twice rescued his side, culminating in a match-saving winning wood with the final shot of the contest, giving them an overall 79-71 victory.

Box was also involved in a dramatic finish in Haywards Heath’s final match of the week, at Southgate Park. With the other three triples games having already finished, and Southgate holding a one-shot lead going into Box’s final end, there was one last measure, which went to the home team, denying Heath a share of the spoils.

Having lost heavily at Billingshurst at the beginning of the week and suffering an even bigger loss against Horley, Heath have now lost 15 of their last 17 games - all but two of which have been friendlies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They lost all three triples rinks at Billingshurst – two narrowly - but the trio of Bob Sutton, Doug Cowell and Jill Hatfield suffered a 21-9 defeat, which accounted for the bulk of the deficit.

Tony Ashby was part of John Box's winning trio in their dramatic defeat against Southgate Park

They won one of four triples rinks at home to Horley, but big defeats for Mark Howell’s and Sutton’s trios led to one of their biggest losing margins of the season – 41-86.

Results:

Friendlies: Billingshurst 55, HH&BH 38 (Bob Sutton, Doug Cowell and Jill Hatfield lost 9-21; Graham Brown, Wendy Alexander and David Leach lost 14-17; John Box, Eileen Waddingham and Mark Gooch lost 15-17)

HH&BH 71, St Francis 79 (John Box, Jill Hatfield and Ted Prince won 24-17; Nicola Coles, Mike McQuillin and Jennie Evans drew 14-14; Basil Larkins, Jacquie Kelly and Tony Ashby lost 13-17; Bob Sutton, Mark Gooch and Doreen Penfold lost 6-17; Neville Dalton, David Leach and Dorothy Glasby drew 14-14)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the week after becoming Haywards Heath men's singles champion, Mark Gooch was back in action, winning two and losing two matches

HH&BH 41, Horley 86 (Mark Howell, Wendy Alexander and Graham Aldis lost 8-22; Bob Sutton, Judy Aldis and Bill Mann lost 5-36; Neville Dalton, Jacquie Kelly and David Leach lost 13-15; John Box, Mark Gooch and Jennie Evans won 15-13)

Southgate Park 65, HH&BH 63 (Bob Sutton, Chris King and Peter Huntley won 19-17; Nicola Coles, Jill Hatfield and John Milsom lost 12-20; Basil Larkins, Paul Palmer and Linda Huntley lost 4-21; John Box, Mark Gooch and Tony Ashby won 28-7)