Johnston breaks Haywards Heath Harriers pole-vault record

Teenager Alice Johnston has broken a 25-year-old Harrier record set by Samantha Penney of 2m 90cm in the women’s pole-vault.

In the Southern Athletics League at Crawley (K2) on 18 May, young Harrier Alice Johnston finally has broken the Harrier’s overall ladies Pole Vault and Harrier’s Under 17 record with an a wonderful jump of three metres!

There were three personal bests for Ollie Fyfe and James Skinner broke the Harrier Men’s over fifty 1500 metres and 3000 metres records by large margins!

However, Janes Skinner has further improved his Harrier Men’s Fifty 3000 metres record to nine minutes and seventeen seconds at the Worthing Track Night on 18 June ranking him fourth in his age group in the country.

Women’s results:

Alice Johnston: 2nd ‘A’ string Pole Vault 3.00m.

Jacqueline Barnes: 8th ‘B’ string 100m 24.28 secs (pb); 6th ‘B’ string 200m 48.14 secs (pb); 6th ‘B’ string Shot Putt 3.76m (pb); 5th ‘B’ string Discus Turn 8.92m; 5th ‘B’ string Javelin Throw 9.04m.

Annie Close: 2nd ‘A’ string 100mH 23.58 secs; equal 4th ‘A’ string High Jump 1.25m; 2nd ‘A’ string Long Jump 4.81m; 1st ‘A’ string Triple Jump 10.60m.

Alexandra Young: 4th ‘A’ string Discus Turn 18.27m (pb).

Men’s results:

Ollie Fyfe: 2nd ‘B’ string 400m 57.48 secs (pb); 2nd ‘B string 100m 12.76 (pb); 2nd ‘A’ string 800m 2 mins 06.66 secs (pb).

James Skinner: 2nd ‘A’ string 3000m 9 mins 26.32 secs; 2nd ‘B’ string 1500m 4 mins 33.36 secs.

Tim Popkin: n/s 1500m 6 mins 02.89 secs; 5th ‘B’ string 3000m 13 mins 19.38 secs; 2nd ‘B’ string 3000m s/chase 15 mins 58.03 secs; 6th ‘A’ string Shot Putt 5.62m.

Paul Cousins: 2nd ‘B’ string s/chase 14 mins 26.54 secs.

Worthing Track Night on 18 June:

3000m James Skinner 9 mins 17.74 seconds (harrier Vet Men’s 50 record).

The Sussex Schools Track and Field Championships were held at K2 (Crawley) on Saturday 8 June.

Alice Johnston was 3rd in U17, Jessie Diack equalled her recent personal best in the pole vault with 2.40 metres.

Results were as follows:

Anya Cole (U17): 6th 2.50m (pb).

Jessie Diack (U15) 5th 2.40m (equalled pb).

Alice Johnston: (U17) 3rd 2.20m.

At the Sussex Steeplechase Championships and Masters Track & Field Championship on 2 June.

Annie Close V35: 1st Triple Jump 10.40m.

Luci Venables V35: 1st Long Jump 4.19m; 2nd Triple Jump 8.79m; 1st Javelin Throw 14.76m.

The Lewes Jumps competition on 1 June, Jessie Diack broke her personal best and also the Harrier’s under 15 pole-vault with a jump of 2 metres and 40 centimetres. Alice Johnston jumped 2.90m and Anya Cole was unable to clear a height.

There were lots of personal bests at the Sussex Under 15 League at Brighton on 31 May

Girls:

Jessie Diack: 8th ‘A’ string Long Jump 3.73m; 10th ‘A’ string Shot Putt 5.65m (pb).

Arabella Ricketts: 4th ‘B’ string Long Jump 3.72m (pb).

Lorna Cole: 7th ‘B’ string Shot Putt 4.64m (pb); 8th ‘B’ string Discus Turn 11.25m; 4th ‘B’ string Javelin Throw 11.91m (pb).

Annabelle Parkin:10th ‘A’ string Discus Turn 12.36m (pb); 9th ‘A’ string Javelin Throw 12.48m (pb).

Boys:

William Kean: 2nd ‘B’ string 100m 13.3 secs; 2nd ‘A’ string Javelin Throw 23.87m (pb).

Charlie Stay: 7th ‘A’ string 100m 13.4 secs; 5th ‘A’ string Long Jump 4.46m.

Jacob Harper: n/s 100m 17.4 secs (pb); n/s Long Jump 3.05m.

George Plenty: 8th ‘A’ string 200m 27.8 secs (pb); 5th ‘A’ string 300m 41.1 secs (pb); 5th ‘B’ string Long Jump 3.74m (pb).

U13 League at Worthing on 24 May.

Annie Aarons: 4th ‘A’ string Long Jump 2.95m (pb); 2nd ‘A’ string Javelin Throw 8.72m (pb).

Ethan Rowen: 1st ‘A’ string 1000m 3 mins 14.0 secs (pb); 1st ‘B;’ string Javelin Throw 17.64m.

Rohan Barnes: 4th ‘A’ string Javelin Throw 19.57m (pb); 3rd ‘B’ string 1000m 4 mins 03.0 secs (pb).

Reuben Nicholson: 4th ‘A’ string 75m 11.4 secs (pb); 4th ‘A’ string Long Jump 3.40m (pb).

Isaac Farmer: 3rd ‘B’ string 75m 11.8 secs (pb); 2nd ‘B’ string Long Jump 3.02m.

Daniel Carter: 3rd ‘A’ string Shot Putt 4.88m (pb); 3rd ‘A’ string Discus Turn 13.78m (pb).

At the Sussex Masters Track and Field League at Lewes on 20 May Unfortunately the men’s three thousand metres race results were nullified as the track judges got into complication with the forty two or so runners taking part in the race much to the disappointment of those who ran personal best times in the race.

Jacqueline Barnes: 200m 46.2 secs; 3000m 15 mins 36.7 secs (pb); Javelin Throw 9.28m.

Samantha Ridley: 3000m 12 mins 49.8 secs.

Gemma Morgan: 200m 41.5 secs (pb); 800m 3 mins 09.3 secs (pb).

Lindsey Blain: 800m 3 mins 03.4 secs; Long Jump 2.56m.

Abigail Redd: Discus turn 9.83m (pb); Javelin Throw 10.86m (pb).

Andy Dray: 200m 28.1 secs; Shot Putt 6.26m (pb).

Ian Tomkins: n/s 800m 2 mins 53.6 secs (pb); Shot Putt 7.66m; Discus Turn 22.48m (pb).

At the Sussex Under 15 League at Brighton on 3 May.

Girl’s results:

Jessie Diack: 2nd ‘A string Pole Vault 2.20m; 8th ‘A’ string Long Jump 3.96m (pb); 10th ‘A’ string Shot Putt 5.57m.

Lorna Cole: 10th ‘B’ string Shot Putt 4.33m; 3rd ‘B’ string Discus Turn 11.25m; 5th ‘B’ string Javelin Throw 11.16m.

Annabelle Parkin: 9th ‘A’ string Discus Turn 12.19m (pb); 8th ‘A’ string Javelin Throw 11.44m (pb).

Boy’s results:

Charlie Waller: 8th ‘A’ string Long Jump 3.84m (pb); 9th ‘A’ string 800m 2 mins 34.2 secs (pb).

28 April Youth Development League at Lewes.

Samuel Harper: n/s 200m 29.4 secs.

Alice Johnston: n/s 200m 29.5 secs (pb); n/s Pole Vault 2.75m (equalled pb).

Ethan Rowen: 1st ‘A’ string 600m 1 min 49.2 secs (pb); 3rd ‘A’ string Javelin Throw 17.64m.

Other Harrier Results:

Worthing 10k on June 9th.

Michael Priest finished in 23rd place in 35:24; 142nd Mark Green 40:44; 341st Samantha Ridley 45:57; 555th Bryan Tiller 49:03; 612th Phil Scott 50:07;

Steve Mitchell - Run through Battersea Park Half Marathon on 11 May, finishing in one hour fifty six minutes and thirty nine seconds.

Pete Francis ran in the Run Through Chase The Sun 10k race at Hyde Park in London in 39.26 on 5 June.