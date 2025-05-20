Join the fun at Hastings Five Mile seafront run

Places are still available for Hastings Runners’ flagship Keith Chandler Five Mile Memorial Race, organised each year by the club to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

The prestigious Hastings Five Mile, the fourth of 2025’s 12 Sussex Grand Prix events, begins from a start/finish line outside the Town Hall out and back along the seafront at 10am on Sunday, June 1. Last year over 400 runners took part and helped bring the total funds raised for St Michael’s Hospice by the event to over the £65,000 mark.

From the Town Hall, the out and back route heads west along the seafront over a flat course suitable for all. There is a £50 prize money for the first male and female finishers, sponsored by Marshall Tufflex. Also up for grabs are age category trophies for all brackets up to aged 80-plus.

Entries via register.enthuse.com – just search for “Hastings Runners 5 Mile Road Race”. All welcome!