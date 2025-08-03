Joy in the Stracey, despair in the Brodie for Pavilion bowlers

Pavilion enjoyed their best Stracey Shield result of the summer on July 28, beating Maltravers on all four rinks and by 84 shots to 49 on aggregate.

The hosts fielded a strong line-up that included a handful of regulars from their Division One teams in the West Sussex Bowls League. With three games to play, Pavilion stand third in the Stracey table, with team captain Peter Tomley left to rue the whitewashes they suffered in their opening two fixtures.

Top rink against Maltravers went to Chris Cheeseman, John Bartholomew, Alan Cheeseman and skip Francis Fahey, who surged into a 15-1 lead after seven ends. Alan Howe's rink hit back with a two and a five to cut the deficit but Pavilion finished strongly with nine shots over the last four ends to win 28-11.

Pat Edmonds, Sonia Burden, Richard Burden and veteran Bryan Bodicoat were never behind against Jimmy Wan's rink in a 25-13 victory. A four on the third was followed by another on the 11th before a five on the 17th sealed the points.

Pavilion's bowlers combined well to take all 10 points from their Stracey Shield match

Nour Dissem, Sue Bryan, Pam Duffield and Simon Warr took only eight of the 18 ends but restricted Tony Jones' rink to no more than a single shot throughout a hard-fought encounter. Two threes from Pavilion over the first seven ends put them on the way to a 14-10 win.

Keith Lyons, Peter Tomley Sue Gubbins and Ken Chapman built an eight-shot advantage by halfway against Andrew Pawlowicz's rink. Maltravers took the next four ends to level the game before Pavilion notched a four and eventually won 17-15.

Forty-eight hours after earning 10 points in the Stracey Shield, Pavilion made the short trip to Tarring Priory for a Brodie Plate fixture. The visitors looked to be heading for a rare away success until Priory rallied over the final few ends to turn the tables in three of the four games.

Linda Carter, Alan Cheeseman, Mike Spinks and skip Ken Chapman earned Pavilion's only point with a battling draw against John Fairs' rink. Priory took the first five ends, then Pavilion took the next five and led 9-8. They were never behind from that point but the hosts scored a single on the last to tie the game 13-13.

Chris Cheeseman, Peter Tomley and Bryan Bodicoat scored consecutive fours to lead Ian Robertson's triple 12-6 after 10 ends. Pavilion were still two up with four to play before a six for Priory helped them to a 20-14 win.

Malcolm Gardiner and Simon Warr traded blows throughout against Mark Harwood and Chris Ide. A four on the eighth gave Priory the advantage for the first time, then Pavilion took four consecutive ends to regain the lead. One up with two to play, the visitors lost them both in a 17-15 defeat.

Nour Dissem, Pam Duffield and Geoff Pratt built an early 8-2 lead over Ray Baker's triple. The hosts scored a five on the ninth and dropped only two more shots on the way to a 21-10 victory.

With nine points from the 71-53 win, Priory moved joint-top of the table, though Shoreham have a better shots aggregate and two games in hand.

Richard Krupa, Pavilion's captain for friendlies, welcomed a team of 12 from Henfield for four games of triples on the first day of August.

Russ Doherty skipped Sue Bryan and Sue Gubbins to top rink with a 29-7 win that included 13 shots from the final four ends.

Krupa skipped Mike Lawton and Tina Redman to a 28-8 win. Ian Slater skipped Sue Pearson and Teresa McLaughlin to a 21-12 win. Bryan Bodicoat skipped Allan Banks and Peter Tomley to an 18-16 win secured by three shots over the last two ends.

That made the result 96-43 to Pavilion, with bowls the big winner on a sun-blessed afternoon.

Pavilion Bulls lost 77-59 at Pulborough in Division One of the West Sussex League but earned two of the 10 points by winning on one rink.

Their victors were Roger Dutton, John Bartholomew, Graham Morrey and skip Keith Wadhams, who defeated Malcolm Gray's rink 21-14. The Bulls restricted Pulborough to ones and twos throughout while scoring a five, a four and three threes in reply.

Malcolm Gardiner, George Rhodes, Ken Chapman and Simon Warr lost 17-14 to Matt Ives' rink despite being one up with four to play.

Keith Lyons, Barry Balchin, Richard Calvert and Derek Little lost 19-13 to John Brown's rink, having been all square after 12 ends.

Mason Davis, Brian Jones, Bill Muir and Richard Krupa lost 27-11 to Steve Adsett's rink after taking the lead with a six on the fifth end.