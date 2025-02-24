Julia makes light of heavy going at Heath

With the ground on the Waterfall course as wet as anyone can remember, Mannings Heath's ladies were happy to contest their latest competition over just 14 holes.

Lack of fairway run made the going tough so Julia Hoskins, playing off 19, could be pleased to finish with a par on the final hole and a total of 24 points.

Lynne Jones was only two points behind thanks to a storming back five worth 13 points and the ever-reliable Rosemary Martin took third place with 21.