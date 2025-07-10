Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool reckon raucous family support helped them hit the jackpot and power into the Wimbledon men’s doubles final.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton star Cash, 28, and Glasspool blew away fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos to put themselves just one win away from Grand Slam glory.

The British fifth seeds were in scintillating form on Court 1 as a power-packed series of serves proved too hot for their experienced opponents to handle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will now face Australian Rinky Hijikata and Dutchman David Pel in Saturday’s lunchtime final, hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Brit Henry Patten who lifted the coveted All England Club trophy alongside Harri Heliovaara last year.

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool celebrate winning match point against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos at Wimbledon (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Cash – who was brought up in Mid Sussex and still has family there – and Glasspool, 31, were roared on by a vociferous contingent of family and friends and believe that support was crucial for hauling them over the line.

“Going out on a big court like that makes such a difference,” said Cash. “It makes it feel normal the people you're travelling with are around.

“Lloyd’s fiancé is very vocal - she's great and gets us through some tough moments. They’ve been great throughout the fortnight - they’ve also put in a great shift through the not so glamorous weeks as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if his fiancé Sophia offers any coaching advice, Glasspool added: “Hopefully not! I try and zone in - she's very positive and consistent throughout the match, and is very vocal.

“We really appreciate and Julian really likes it as well - it makes a difference for sure.

Cash and Glasspool had beaten the defending champions in a quarter-final thriller to set up their semi-final showdown with Granollers and Zeballos in searing south-west London conditions. And they showed no signs whatsoever of wilting in the heat, racing into a first-set lead with a brilliant combined display.

Cash and Glasspool were in scintillating form as they sent down a total of 11 aces – to their opponents’ tally of zero – to cruise over the finish line in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result propelled them both into their first Grand Slam final – and they will fancy their chances against unseeded Hijikata and Pel, who stunned top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in the previous Court 1 encounter.

The final will take place on Saturday in more sun-baked SW19 conditions as Cash and Glasspool bid to indelibly etch their name in British Wimbledon folklore.

“It was a really good match today – we were really clean and clinical,” added Glasspool. “It was only an hour - everything went to plan and our way.

“But I do think we still [can get better] – we have a few more things we can iron out and get rid of. To replicate that again would be great.”

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.