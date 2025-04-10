Junior Offshore Yacht Race sailing into Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marlow Ropes supports JOGs 75th Anniversary Race from Cowes to Eastbourne

Marlow Ropes, Hailsham based Global Leisure Marine rope supplier, is thrilled to announce its support for the upcoming Junior Offshore Group (JOG) event, sailing into Eastbourne on Friday 18th April.

Race 4 of this year’s programme will see crews sail from Cowes to Eastbourne on Good Friday, followed by Race 5 on Sunday 20th for the return sail.

JOG is a yacht club established in 1950 to enable smaller yachts to compete offshore and organises highly competitive races for IRC1 rated yachts.

Marlow Ropes is proud to support not only a local event, but a prominent event in the sailing calendar.

“It’s an event that showcases the talent and dedication of young sailors. The JOG racing event is a fantastic opportunity for participants to demonstrate their skills and passion for sailing, and Marlow Ropes is honoured to be a part of their 75th Anniversary. We look forward to seeing the crews in action and celebrating their achievements as they sail into Eastbourne.“ commented Jane Ings, Marketing Manager for Marlow.

On Saturday there will be a prize-giving ceremony at the Sovereign Yacht Club, Eastbourne, that will recognise the hard work and accomplishments of the crews before they start Race 5 on Sunday, sailing from Eastbourne back to Cowes.

Further Information

The Off Shore series runs throughout 2025. For the full programme visit: https://myjog.jog.org.uk/programme

For live results follow: www.myjog.jog.org.uk/live-results

IRC - IRC is a rating rule to handicap different designs of keelboats allowing them to race together