The Junior Offshore Group’s 75th anniversary race from Cowes to Eastbourne takes place on Good Friday.

And Marlow Ropes, Hailsham-based Global Leisure Marine rope supplier, says it is thrilled to announce its support for the event.

Race four of this year’s programme will see crews sail from Cowes to Eastbourne on Good Friday, followed by race five on Easter Sunday for the return sail.

The junior offshore yacht race - picture via Junior Offshore Group Racing

JOG is a yacht club established in 1950 to enable smaller yachts to compete offshore and organises highly competitive races for IRC1-rated yachts.

Marlow Ropes is proud to support not only a local event, but a prominent event in the sailing calendar.

Jane Ings, Marketing Manager for Marlow, said: “It’s an event that showcases the talent and dedication of young sailors.

"The JOG racing event is a fantastic opportunity for participants to demonstrate their skills and passion for sailing, and Marlow Ropes is honoured to be a part of their 75th anniversary. We look forward to seeing the crews in action and celebrating their achievements as they sail into Eastbourne.”

On Saturday there will be a prize-giving ceremony at the Sovereign Yacht Club, Eastbourne, that will recognise the hard work and accomplishments of the crews before they start race five on Sunday, sailing from Eastbourne back to Cowes.

The Off Shore series runs throughout 2025. For the full programme visit https://myjog.jog.org.uk/programme and for live results follow www.myjog.jog.org.uk/live-results