Junior players success for Hailsham Tennis Club

By Manny GalitzineContributor
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 08:58 BST
Ollie Williams, Warren Elliott, Florence Chaffer and Sophie Brown.Ollie Williams, Warren Elliott, Florence Chaffer and Sophie Brown.
Ollie Williams, Warren Elliott, Florence Chaffer and Sophie Brown.
Four junior players from Hailsham Tennis Club fought through the club stage of the LTA's "Play Your Way to Wimbledon" under 18 doubles competition, progressing to the area finals in Southsea against teams from the Channel Islands, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Sussex.

Florence Chaffer, Sopie Brown, Ollie Williams and Warren Elliott lost their first matches, but went through to a consolation round, where Florence and Sophie lost 2-4, 1-4 and Ollie and Warren lost a close first set in a tie-break 3-4 before losing the second 0-4.

It was an exciting experience for the four, playing against older opponents, and they enjoyed playing on grass courts for the first time.

Coach Suzy Larkin says that they will continue to work on their game and hope to have a chance to compete again next year.

Related topics:Hailsham Tennis ClubWimbledonSouthseaHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.