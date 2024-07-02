Junior players success for Hailsham Tennis Club

Ollie Williams, Warren Elliott, Florence Chaffer and Sophie Brown.

Four junior players from Hailsham Tennis Club fought through the club stage of the LTA's "Play Your Way to Wimbledon" under 18 doubles competition, progressing to the area finals in Southsea against teams from the Channel Islands, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Sussex.

Florence Chaffer, Sopie Brown, Ollie Williams and Warren Elliott lost their first matches, but went through to a consolation round, where Florence and Sophie lost 2-4, 1-4 and Ollie and Warren lost a close first set in a tie-break 3-4 before losing the second 0-4.

It was an exciting experience for the four, playing against older opponents, and they enjoyed playing on grass courts for the first time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...