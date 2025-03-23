Junior success in the Hastings & District Table Tennis Association's Woodward Handicap Cup
From the session at Tackleway, Andy Brown from Tackleway TTC and Sheila King from Hastings Academy TTC, both Division 2 players, plus Dylan Gorridge and Vincent Ridley from Simply TT, both Division 3 players, won through to the finals.
At the Bexhill session, John Ellis, a Division 1 player, Oliver Matthews from Division 2, George Reidy and Nick Smith, both Division 3 players, all from Bexhillians TTC, won through to the finals.
The final session was held at Hollington TTC.
In the semi-finals Vincent Ridley defeated Oliver Matthews 21-11, 17-21, 21-16, having received an 11-point start in each game. Then Dylan Gorridge beat John Ellis 21-19, 15-21, 21-18, after he received 15 points from John.
The final saw Dylan receive an eight-point start from Vincent and triumph by 21-16, 18-21, 21-19. This was the first all-junior final since 2009 as Dylan is 11 and Vincent 13, and bodes well for the future of local table tennis.
Kevin Long, President of the Association, made the presentations.