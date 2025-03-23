The Hastings & District Table Tennis Association's individual handicap competition, the Woodward Handicap Cup, took place at local table tennis clubs.

From the session at Tackleway, Andy Brown from Tackleway TTC and Sheila King from Hastings Academy TTC, both Division 2 players, plus Dylan Gorridge and Vincent Ridley from Simply TT, both Division 3 players, won through to the finals.

At the Bexhill session, John Ellis, a Division 1 player, Oliver Matthews from Division 2, George Reidy and Nick Smith, both Division 3 players, all from Bexhillians TTC, won through to the finals.

The final session was held at Hollington TTC.

Dylan Gorridge receiving his trophy from Kevin Long

In the semi-finals Vincent Ridley defeated Oliver Matthews 21-11, 17-21, 21-16, having received an 11-point start in each game. Then Dylan Gorridge beat John Ellis 21-19, 15-21, 21-18, after he received 15 points from John.

The final saw Dylan receive an eight-point start from Vincent and triumph by 21-16, 18-21, 21-19. This was the first all-junior final since 2009 as Dylan is 11 and Vincent 13, and bodes well for the future of local table tennis.

Kevin Long, President of the Association, made the presentations.