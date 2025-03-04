Just champion! Roffey Robins win the league

Roffey Robins Atletico U16s are in seventh heaven after thumping Ashurst Wood at the Forest School 3G on Saturday morning to win the title.

Atletico, who had stumbled in their previous game, were in no mood to rely on other results to win the league and a composed, disciplined performance, with some deadly finishing, ensured they steamrollered their way to the title.

Atletico had their first choice starting 11 thanks to the return of fit-again Jack Dann who marauded down the right wing. The first goal came from his left wing partner Joshua Bellamy who received the ball from Noah Ashton before jinking around the defence to sneak the ball home at the keeper’s near post.

Bellamy turned provider for the second, once again dancing down the wing, leaving the defenders dumbfounded as he crossed the ball to Ethan Douglas who found space at the edge of the six yard box to fire the ball home.

Robins captain Aaron Woodhams lifted by his jubilant team-mates

The third came on the half hour mark. Aaron Woodhams swung a corner in from Atletico’s right to find Dawid Zmuda unmarked in the six-yard box and he bundled the ball in.

After an old-fashioned rollicking from their manager, Ashurst Wood attempted to start on the front foot, but were unable to break down the Atletico defence.

Keeper Theo Botevyle didn’t have a save to make all game, but played a key role in managing the game.

Romario Moratalla and Dan Klamm let nothing past them at centre-back. Klamm was imperious while Moratalla resembled a hungry diner with a slice of bread and some gravy on his plate as he mopped up anything that found its way through.

Woodhams, the outstanding player, who controlled the game from the centre, grabbed the fourth when he was fed by Douglas at the edge of the area and beat the keeper with a curling effort.

Douglas was unlucky to not add to his tally when he was found by Luca Harris with a superb long pass; Alex Winiecki and Rod Ferreira had good chances but were denied by some fine stops.

The most eye-catching performance came from Noah Aston, who grabbed a 13-minute hat-trick. His first came after receiving a ball from Woodhams where he found space to strike home.

The second was from a Ferreira pass and the third was after being set up by Bellamy. Ashton struck the ball sweetly with his less favoured right foot to put the game completely out of the opposition's grasp.

As the game progressed full-backs Dinsdale and Will Anderson both fancied a taste of glory as they became more adventurous in attack. Dinsdale had a couple of chances, and Anderson found himself deep in opposition territory.

As the referee blew, the celebrations began as Atletico’s league campaign came to and end with eight wins, one draw and one defeat.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said: “I’m so proud of the players. We have had a great season in a competitive league and have played football the right way, in both style and spirit.

"We have had to rely on the whole squad to get through the season, both in matches and in training. We are still in the plate competition and as the lowest ranked team left in it, we have a free swing to see what we can do."