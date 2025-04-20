Keeper Clem is the hero for Yapton - at both ends of the pitch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mention the Optimus team to stand-in Yapton goalkeeper Clem Ugoani in the future and he might well say "That's when I was man of the match”. And it would be difficult to argue with that.
In the goalless first half he made a couple of superb saves and generally handled well.
Then he came out of goal for the last 15 minutes, to be replaced by Aiden McVey, and with only a minute left, he rose to head home Joey Aldridge's corner to grab full points.
Earlier, Scott Hunter missed a sitter for Yapton when he struck the bar from two yards and Yapton were indebted to manager James Shaw, forced into being a sub because of injury, when he headed off his own goal-line.
Last week, Bosham included a large number of first-team players and Yapton rose to the occasion and might well have got away with a point – but Bosham won the Division 2S game 2-0.
After eight minutes the visitors were caught square and a home striker burst through to easily beat stand-in goalkeeper Clem Uguani.
Soon afterwards, though. Uguani made a stunning save when badly exposed again.
Gradually, Yapton improved and particularly in the second half, might have scored several times.
Daniels Vild fired inches wide of the Bosham goal and Scott Hunter later hit the bar and brought a fine save from the home 'keeper.
It was completely against the run of play when Bosham scored again six minutes from time.