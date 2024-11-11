Keigo burns Horsham as Bolney stay top

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Premier Division leaders Bolney overcame third-placed Horsham Spinners B 8-2 in the Haywards Heath Table Tennis League.

Player of the Match was Bolney's Keigo Burnham who beat Graham Beaney, Marian Ivan and Lynne Trussell. Keigo was ably backed-up Ben Worley and Andrew Sharland who both beat Marian & Lynne in straight sets. Keigo and Ben also teamed up to win the doubles.Graham beat Ben and Andrew to earn the two points for Spinners.

Fifth placed Lindfield Leopards cut the gap to four points on Crawley Knights with a good 6-4 victory.Marc Burman was in great form and took the Player of the Match, beating Jozef Krakovsky, Fawzi Yousif and Nik Gilbert in the process.Steve Ive won two matches, one of these being a super fifth-set win versus Fawzi. Steve and Ed Harvey also beat Nik.Crawley's points were gained when Jozef beat Steve and Ed then Fawzi also defeated Ed. Jozef and Fawzi paired up to win the doubles.

Horsham Spinners B moved up to third place with a convincing 9-1 defeat of Cuckfield Dynamos. Player of the Match was Freddy Goodall who won all of his matches three-straight against Richard Cosens, Tony Rowell and Richard Caddy. Oli Thorne also took a maximum with two straight set wins and a close fifth win versus Tony. Steve Barby won his expected three but was pushed to a close fifth set by Richard Caddy.Richard Caddy and Tony scored the only point for Cuckfield by winning the doubles.

In the Championship Division Bolney Rovers shared the points in a good 5-5 draw against Bolnore Blades.Nick Ellmer of Blades stole the show with a great treble. He beat the experienced Paul Brinkhurst 11-9 in the decider, as well as Viv Cole in four sets and Frankie Abbotts in three.Blades' two other points came from Gavin Pitts who beat Frankie and Steve Lee, who had a tremendous fifth-set win over Viv.For Rovers, Frankie beat Steve and Paul beat Gavin and Steve.Paul and Frankie won the doubles three-straight to level the match.

Lindfield Smash had a very good 6-4 victory over Warden Park Pingwins.Pingwins' David Polhill was Player of the Match, beating Darren Botting, Martin O'Halloran and Trevor Waller to gain a maximum. Matt Chapman took the other point for Pingwins when he beat Darren Botting.Darren won a point for Smash, while Martin and Trevor won two each then teamed up to take the doubles.

Burgess Hill XM beat Ouse Valley Vikings 7-3. Hill's Peter Caddy bagged a hat-trick & the Player of the Match award. Peter just edged out Jen Watkins 12-10 in the fifth, Jon Buckley in four and Ralph Bessant in three sets.Steve Johnson won two and Bob Hoare one, then Peter and Steve picked up the doubles.For Vikings, Jen had two great wins over Bob and Steve, while Jon also beat Bob.