King Khan in 7th heaven

Broadfield bomber Sher Khan, made it seven wins, in seven fights when he dispatched Jordan Harding over six rounds at the York Hall in Bethnal Green.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Crawley amateur boxing club star pushed through an early injury scare against Luton debutant Harding in the super lightweight category, keeping his distance and composure to accurately land his shots

.It was the second six rounder for Khan as he takes a step up in his search for titles in the next 12 months.

Khan's manager and promoter Steve Goodwin said: "Sher is an exciting talent and big title fights await over the next 12 months".