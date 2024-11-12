King Khan in 7th heaven
Broadfield bomber Sher Khan, made it seven wins, in seven fights when he dispatched Jordan Harding over six rounds at the York Hall in Bethnal Green.
The former Crawley amateur boxing club star pushed through an early injury scare against Luton debutant Harding in the super lightweight category, keeping his distance and composure to accurately land his shots
.It was the second six rounder for Khan as he takes a step up in his search for titles in the next 12 months.
Khan's manager and promoter Steve Goodwin said: "Sher is an exciting talent and big title fights await over the next 12 months".