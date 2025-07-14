Knowle Village CC v Ashling CC
Ashling elected to bat first on a sweltering hot Sunday afternoon and an opening partnership of 87 between Jamie Griffiths (51 retired) and Captain Stuart Cameron (55 retired) aided by a late burst from Charlie Colley (55 retired) saw them reach a respectable 215/7 off their 40 overs.
Knowle Village set off at a rapid pace in the chase scoring 80 in the first 10 overs thanks to Peter Gwynn's (50 retired).
A middle order collapse saw them lose wickets at regular intervals then at 152/8 Richard Tout and Doug Stevens came together and produced an unbroken 9th wicket partnership of 65 to see the home Club reach their target.
Charlie Colley completed an all round performance returning figures of 4/23.