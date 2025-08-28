Ladies halt Haywards Heath losing run

Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst bowlers ended a run of eight defeats thanks to their ladies’ side, who convincingly beat St Francis.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of their three triples teams won against their local rivals, while their third were pipped by just one point to earn Haywards Heath a 61-36 victory in the home leg of their annual two-match challenge.

The score was almost identical to that by which Heath had beaten St Francis in the away leg in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Huntley skipped her side – which included Gwen Croft and Marge Breading – to the biggest victory – 29-4 – while Anne Bosman’s trio, featuring Annie McGee and Jennie Evans, won 16-15.

Buxted Park eased to a 69-61 win at Beech Hurst

Only Dorothy Glasby’s team – including Judy Aldis and Jill Hatfield – failed to register a victory, but their 16-17 defeat barely affected the overall aggregate score.

Friendlies against Adastra (away) and Buxted Park and Handcross (home) failed to build on the change of fortunes, Heath losing all three matches.

At Hassocks, the four triples matches were equally shared, but a heavy defeat for John Box’s team, which included Doug Cowell and Martin Gaskell, ensured a big overall victory for Adastra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Nicola Coles’s side – featuring David Leach, Graham Barton and Tony Jarvis – had any joy against Buxted Park. All four put in fine performances as they beat a strong Buxted quartet 19-14.

Linda Huntley's trio enjoyed the bigger of Haywards Heath's two triples wins over St Francis

Basil Larkins’ four, which also included Jill Hatfield, Graham Brown and Jennie Evans, ran their opponents close, losing 14-16, and Anne Bosman, Mike McQuillin, Doreen Penfold and John Box went down 17-20.

But Bob Sutton, Mark Gooch, Tony Ashby and Marge Breading lost 11-19 – which was the exact overall losing margin.

Haywards Heath also lost at home to Handcross in a triples contest that was very even on all three greens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neville Dalton’s trio, featuring lead Annie McGee - who made an impressive club debut - and Peter Huntley, were the only home winners, but John Box’s team – which included Annie’s husband, Kevin, also making his debut, and Linda Huntley – lost by a single point.

Haywards Heath lost three of the four rinks against Buxted Park

The points difference came in the third triple, in which Bob Sutton, Chris King and Jill Hatfield lost by five shots.

Heath’s internal contest between their Mid Sussex and John Spriggs League sides ended in victory for the MSL team – but not before the relatively inexperienced John Spriggs squad had demonstrated the depth of competition at the club, winning one of the four rinks games convincingly and losing another only on the final end.

Neville Dalton, Anne Bosman and Tony Jarvis were the winning skips as the Mid Sussex side took the match 76-64 and with it, the rather unsightly Jimmy Riddle trophy (which looks remarkably like a chamber pot).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results: Friendlies: St Francis Ladies 36, HH&BH Ladies 61 (Dorothy Glasby, Judy Aldis and Jill Hatfield lost 16-17; Anne Bosman, Annie McGhee and Jennie Evans won 16-15; Linda Huntley, Gwen Croft and Marge Breading won 29-4). Adastra 79, HH&BH 57 (Mark Howell, Chris King and Jennie Evans won 21-9; Bob Sutton, Gerald Firth and Dorothy Glasby won 18-16; Nicola Coles, Mark Gooch and Graham Barton lost 14-17; John Box, Doug Cowell and Martin Gaskell lost 4-37). HH&BH 61, Buxted Park 69 (Basil Larkins, Jill Hatfield, Graham Brown and Jennie Evans lost 14-16; Bob Sutton, Mark Gooch, Tony Ashby and Marge Breading lost 11-19; Anne Bosman, Mike McQuillin, Doreen Penfold and John Box lost 17-20; Nicola Coles, David Leach, Graham Barton and Tony Jarvis won 19-14). HH&BH 42, Handcross 47 (Neville Dalton, Annie McGee and Peter Huntley won 17-16; John Box, Kevin McGee and Linda Huntley lost 13-14; Bob Sutton, Chris King and Jill Hatfield lost 12-17). Jimmy Riddle Trophy: Mid Sussex League 76, John Spriggs League 64