Lambert passes pro exam to win Leonardslee Trophy at Heath

Mannings Heath members had the chance to measure their skills against the professionals on Saturday as they contested their Leonardslee Trophy off the same tees, and with the same pin positions, that the Clutch Tour field had faced less than 24 hours earlier.

More than equal to the challenge was eight-handicap Andy Lambert who played the back nine in two-under-par gross to beat Luke Hayward on countback with a 41 point card that both could be proud of. Third placed Steve Batley was only a point behind.

As well as the trophy Lambert also took home a Rapsodo Launch Monitor donated by the Clutch Pro Tour.

The previous day had seen that Tour's Mannings Heath Masters end with the drama of extra holes as Enville's James Claridge won a three man play-off to claim his first professional win and £8000.

Andy Lambert receives his trophy and launch monitor from Mannings Heath golf director Simon Mantell.

The closing round looked like being a victory stroll for young South Korean golfer Dingwon Kim who carded a brilliant 62 in his second outing and led the field by three shots with only three holes of the final round left to play. But a disastrous bogey, bogey, double bogey finish – including a tap-in on the 18th that jumped out of the hole - saw him relegated to sixth place behind Nicholas Infanti, Rhys Nevin, Ryan Brooks, Giles Evans and James Claridge.

Two of that quintet thought so little of their chances that they had left the course before Kim's collapse. But 22 year-old Claridge hung around and birdies on the 1st and 15th extra holes earned him a rich reward.

The quality of golf throughout the week was impressive with Monday's Clutch Shoot-out won by Hallamshire's Barclay Brown with an astonishing eleven-under-par 61 that featured nine birdies and an eagle. It earned him £2500 yet, surprisingly, his first two rounds in the Masters event were both one-over-par 73s and he failed to make the cut.

Action switched to the Kingfisher for the ladies' Betty Moore Salver with Marion Gibson making good use of her 37 handicap shots to card six nett birdies before claiming the trophy with a hefty 41 points. Rosemary Martin was second with 39 and Tina Norris also bettered par with her 37 for third.

Also on Kingfisher Richard Tullett won the nine hole evening competition with 21 points off ten and moved up to joint lead in the midweek order of merit alongside Richard Reid and junior Charlie Boyes. Andy Reed was second with 20 and Janet Rees third with 19.

Heath's men's team chalked up a convincing 5-0 home win over Littlehampton in the Pyecombe Pitcher. Luke Bennett and Chris Smith carded a better-ball scratch score of 67 and Ben Whitehouse and Niall McCullagh signed for 68.

Simon Jennings off 20 won the Sunday stableford with 37 points. Runner-up Cameron James-Gibson was only a point behind after three birdies on his inward nine and Richard Tullett took third spot with 35.