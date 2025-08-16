Lancing bowlers enjoy close tussle with Shoreham

In the Adur League, Lancing played Shoreham on a lovely evening.

This was very close, but Lancing won 63-61 despite losing on three triples by limited scores, winning on one, led by Martin Salter skipping, with Roy Waddup and Richards Bryan.19-8.

Shoreham won on 3 triples so they scored 6 points. Lancing won on one rink for 2 points and as overall score winners, took another 4 points, so it was 6-6 in points.

Visitors Rottingdean BC played a friendly against Lancing – a disappointing day for Lancing, losing three of the four games.

The winning triple was led by captain Tim Clarke. Tim was impressed with Colin Burton playing at number 2, and supported well by John Muncer, leading. Score 21-7. Overall score 70-58 to Rottingdean.

The penultimate Adur League game of the season v Southwick was not a good evening for Lancing, losing all four triples. Southwick were on form and took all 12 points.

They are currently two points ahead of Southwick Park in the league and play Shoreham in the last game of the season, on Friday at the Southwick/Southwick Park Club greens.

This is always a great way to celebrate the occasion, with all players of competing clubs gather at the end of the last games played, to support the winner’s presentation.

Thanks went to club members manning the bar and Lynn Mardell for delicious food provided.