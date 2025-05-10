Lancing bowlers finding early-season matches tough

Lancing Bowls Club’s regular annual event against West Wickham was played at their club this year/

The game, six triples, was played in a pleasant atmosphere. Lancing got away to good start but were pegged back, with West Wickham winning comfortably.

Everyone adjourned to the clubhouse for a drink and meal, pleasantries were exchanged with the return fixture being looked forward by all.

A Brodie Tray fixture was played by Lancing at Marine Gardens. A big disappointment after the first Brodie against Worthing when winning all points, this was not a good afternoon for Lancing, but very good for Marine Gardens, winning all disciplines, taking maximum points.

West Wickham and Lancing bowlers ready to play

The Brighton & Hove league began with a game at Lancing against Mackie BC. It was a sunny but cold evening when Mackie were on fire, making it hard for Lancing to compete. Mackie took all three rinks.

In a Stracey Shield against Worthing BC at Worthing, both clubs took two rinks. Alan Bailey, Chris Stevens, Colin Burton, and David Miller won 18-16, Adam Woodroffe, Colin Cambell, Jayne Thomas, and Jan Hawkins had a good 20-10 win. Overall score 65-65 to Worthing and 6-4 in league points.

Results reflect the situation with Lancing membership. Lots of the players are new members, who have not been bowling very long. It will take time to bring them up to be more skilled and competitive. Age and health problems are the main reason for experienced players being absent.