Lancing bowlers get better of Southwick Park in friendly

Southwick Park and Lancing enjoyed a friendly game of four triples, enjoyed by all.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top rink had Chris Byrnes skipping, with his team Howard Watson and Richard Bryan, winning 23-7. Alan Bailey, Ron Roberts and Amin Ferdowsian were the other winning rink, 19-15. Two triples lost close games by narrow margins. Overall score 69-54 to Lancing.

In the Brighton & Hove Division League Division 2, Lancing visited Mackie Bowling Club. Good support from Lancing players and the strong Mackie side made it a close game, playing three rinks. Phil Hillsden, Captain of the Day, was pleased with the effort put in and the result of one win, one draw andone loss. Overall score 49-47 and 7-3 league points to Lancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ladies Triples Invitation at Pulborough Bowling Club had Sandra Dunnion, Jayne Thomas and Julia Knight as Lancing’s trio.

Jayne Thomas, Sandra Dunnion Julia Knight represent Lancing at the Pulborough Open

This was a long day playing four games against quality lady players from around Sussex. The Lancing ladies played well, drawing three and losing one game.

There was a lovely atmosphere, plenty of laughs at lunch and a wonderful day all round.

Although extremely tired the ladies will be looking forward to next year – and maybe Lancing will take two teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Brodie Tray, Lancing took on Marine Gardens Bowling Club. It was a disappointing afternoon with only one of the triples successful. Chris Byrnes, Karen Watson and John O’Connell won 15-13. Overall score 67-47, League points 8-2 to Marine Gardens.