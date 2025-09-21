Lancing bowlers’ last Stracey Shield game for 2025 took place away to Goring Manor.

Avoiding the showers, Lancing won on one rink with Alan Bailey skipping, with Adam Woodroffe, Jayne Thomas and John O’Connell, the score 26-10.

Goring Manor were stronger in the remaining three rinks. The overall score was very close – Goring Manor winning 64-60 so taking 8-2 league points.

A Brodie game due to take place against Steyning was cancelled due to rain and league points each were shared.

Burch Shield winners Howard Watson, Alan Bailey and Karen Watson

The Burch Shield was won by Howard Watson, Alan Bailey and Karen Watson, while runners-up were Sandra Dunnion, Sheila Thornton and Jayne Thomas.

In the Brodie v Maltravers, it was a very close game with both clubs gaining two disciplines each. The pairs with Alan Bailey and Adam Woodroffe winning comfortably 28-14.

Both triples played well but were unable to cope with the Maltravers determination. Finally, the Rink with Jayne Thomas skipping, with Sandra Dunnion, Sheila Thornton and Colin Burton leading. Score 20-17. Overall score 83-78 and 6-4 league points to Maltravers

Burch Shield, internal competition was played on Friday, September 19. Fortunately, the weather was good, and the game took place after being postponed on September 14 because of heavy rain.

Burch Shield runners-up Sandra Dunnion, Sheila Thornton, Jayne Thomas

Twelve volunteers were drawn by Sandra Dunnion into triples and named A, B C and D teams, every team played six ends and three games playing each other.

Results of shots were added together to give the placing of teams. A friendly afternoon was had by all. The winners were Alan Bailey, Howard, and Karen Watson, scoring 18 shots. Runners-up with 16 shots were Sandra Dunnion, Jayne Thomas, and Sheila Thornton.

The presentation of the Shield was done by Lancing president, Frances Johnston. Thanks to Colin Campbell and Sheila Thornton supplying a lovely, cooked lunch with the choice of curry or casserole.