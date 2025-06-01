Lancing Bowling Club busy across the competitions
Lancing lost three of the triples and won one, skipped by Alan Wadey with John Munster and Karen Watson. This meant a convincing win for Adastra 83-45.
Captain and fixtures secretary Jayne Thomas passed on Lancing’s condolences for her opposite number at Adastra, Frank Titord, who passed away recently.
In the Brodie, Lancing faced Worthing Pavilion. Tim Clarke took over as captain and Lancing won 69-60. However, Worthing Pavilion winning the rink and one triple and taking one draw resulting in a final result of 5-5 in league points.
In the Sussex County Triples, Lancing visited Burgess Hill. The Lancing team of Alan Bailey, Alan Wadey plus one had a competitive game.
Lancing won 21-15 to reach the area final – they did well to reach this stage, but opponents Southwick played a strong game and won the final, 21-12.
In the Sussex County Pairs, Lancing hosted Southwick Park. Alan Bailey and Alan Wadey played a close game. They were trailing 8-13 before putting pressure on Southwick Park, preventing them scoring any more shots on the last ends, Lancing winning 15-13.
In the Edward Rowland, Lancing visited The Drive Bowling Club.
Phil Hillsden, Les Koroknai, Martin Salter and Amin Ferdowsian played well together, with scores fluctuating throughout the game. A 21-21 draw led to an extra end and club captain Amin scored the winning shot for a 22-21 win.