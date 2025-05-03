Lancing Bowling Club get season league matches underway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first of the season's Stracey League games was against Goring Manor on April 29, played at Lancing. Adam Woodroffe, Captain of the Day, considering the teams included new players, not used to this league, was reasonably happy with the result.

Winning on two rinks and losing on two. Phil Hillsden, with Colin Burton, Amin Ferdowsian, Jayne Thomas was a close win 24-20. Alan Baily, Adam Woodroofe, Ken Hawkins, Barry Withall did not start well, but on the 14th end, went into the lead, then continued with this, winning by two shots 16-14.

Unfortunately, the two losing rinks gave an overall score of 79-65. With points 6-4 to Goring Manor.

On May 1 the start of the seasons, Brodie Tray games took place against Worthing at their club. Weather was sunny and very hot which made it difficult to play enjoyable bowls, however it went well.

Worthing Bowling Club 1st May

Brodie Tray is played with one Rink, two triples and one pair. This was a great afternoon for Lancing with all discipline’s being successful. The Rink skipped by Tim Clark with Roy Jackson, Jan Hawkins, and Sandra Dunnion winning 18-11. One Triple skipped by Phil Hillsden with Amin Ferdowsian and Jayne Thomas leading winning closely 16-14. T

he other Triple, Les Koroknai skipping, Ron Roberts and leading, Sheila Thornton, who had a very good game, winning 13-12. The Pairs with Alan Bailey and Adam Woodroffe winning 16-14.

It must be said although Worthing Bowling Club were not successful, they gave Lancing a tough afternoon. Overall score 63-51 to Lancing, taking all 10 points. To commence next week on Monday, May 5, Lancing will be playing another Brodie Tray against Marine Gardens at Lancing.