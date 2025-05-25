In the Brodie Tray, Lancing Bowling Club took on Southwick in glorious weather.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Wadey’s triple won 21-14 but the other triple, the rink and the pairs didn’t go so well with Southwick players pressurising Lancing throughout the game. The overall score was 89-62 to Southwick, league points 8-2.

In the Stracey Shield, Lancing played Worthing Pavilion. Unfortunately for Pavilion, they were two players short. Lancing won on all four rinks. Phil Hillsden, Chris Brynes, Ken Hawkins were equal top rink 33-8, closely followed by Alan Bailey, Ami Ferdowsian, Jan Hawkins and Sheila Thornton 30-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Salter and Adam Woodroffe skipped the remaining rinks and won. Overall score for Lancing was 97-39, taking all 10 league points.

Brodie Tray action, Lancing v Southwick

In the Brighton and Hove Division 2, Lancing faced Woodingdean away, winning on one rink, Alan Bailey, Adam Woodroffe, Colin Campbell, Amin Ferdowsian, 20-17. Unfortunately for Lancing the other two were unsuccessful, with Woodingdean winning 64-40, 8-2 league points.

A friendly against Hurstpierpoint BC but after a sunny start, the rain came. A restart was not possible.

In the Sussex County Double 4s against very strong Burgess Hill team, Lancing at home saw Alan Bailey, Adam Woodroffe, Ken Hawkins, and Colin Campbell lose 14-25. Away, Phil Hillsden, Les Koroknai, Martin Salter, and Tim Clarke won, 23-14. Burgess Hill won 39-37.

In the County Triples, Lancing beat Steyning 20-11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Stracey Shield, Lancing went to Marine Gardens. Both sides won two rinks each, overall score was 80-61, 6-4 in league points to Marine Gardens.

Although this result was not good for Lancing, they are currently top of the table with 22, points, Tarring Priory, second on 20 and third are Marine Gardens with 10.

Norfolk BC ladies opened their season in the Ladies County Fours at Hurstpierpoint. After leading for most of the game they lost the match on the last end by two shots.

The mixed team defeated neighbours Maltravers 69:65 in the Pavett Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In men's Abergavenny Cup Norfolk were defeated away by 35:9 and at home 19:16 by a strong Southbourne team.

The men's second team started the season where they left off last year with defeats at home to Goring Manor 66-42 and away to Pagham 58-52, although the first points of the season were obtained by the winning rink of John Rainbow, Bernie Baker, Alan Roberts, and skip Vic Turner.

Friendly wins were obtained over RAFA and Sussex VPs.