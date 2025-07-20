Lancing Bowling Club report 19th July

Stracey Shield against Worthing Pavilion on Wednesday 16th July. Jayne Thomas, Captain of the Day was disappointed with the result as Lancing played positively on all rinks. Alan Wadey skipped winning one rink, 17-15 with his team, Ken Hawkins, Colin Campbell, Richard Bryan. Two rinks lost narrowly 17-23 and 13-14. Overall score, 80-52 and 8-2 league points to Worthing Pavilion.

Adur League, Lancing v Southwick Park. This league commenced, Friday Evening on 18th July. Colin Burton, coordinator, and Captain of the Day thanked all members for supporting this competition. Teams taking part are Shoreham, Southwick, Southwick Park, and Lancing Bowling clubs in the Adur area and played on a home and away basis. Teams can be any gender.

Each team will consist of four rinks of 3 Wood Triples played over 18 ends. No Trial ends, however only one shot to be awarded on the first two ends. If a team cannot field 4 Rinks, they will be deducted 2 points for each rink not presented and will be awarded to the opposition.

For the Four Rink match, 4 points are awarded for overall winning team and 2 points each for each rink won. There is a total of 12 points available. Unfortunately for Lancing it was not a good evening as all teams struggled against an inform Southwick Bowling Club losing all triples.

There was no League game for BH, DL Division 2 L on 15th July, when three rinks are played. On 22nd July it will be played against Hove & Kingsway at their ground starting at 6pm