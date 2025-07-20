Lancing Bowling Club struggle in Stracey Shield and Adur League

Lancing bowlers played a Stracey Shield match against Worthing Pavilion – but came off second best.

Captain Jayne Thomas was disappointed with the result, although Lancing played positively on all rinks.

Alan Wadey skipped a winning rink, 17-15 the score for his team of Ken Hawkins, Colin Campbell and Richard Bryan. Two rinks lost narrowly – 17-23 and 13-14 – and the overall score was 80-52, meaning 8-2 in league points to Worthing Pavilion.

Lancing played Southwick Park in their Adur League opener. Colin Burton, co-ordinator and captain, thanked members for supporting this competition.

Colin Burton, Adur League co-ordinator

Teams taking part are Shoreham, Southwick, Southwick Park, and Lancing, playing on a home and away basis. Teams can be any gender.

Each team will consist of four rinks of three wood triples played over 18 ends. If a team cannot field four rinks, they will be deducted two points for each rink not presented.

Unfortunately for Lancing it was not a good start as all teams struggled against an in-form Southwick Bowling Club, losing all triples.