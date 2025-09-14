Lancing Bowls Club enojy fine win over Worthing

In the Brodie Tray, Lancing Bowls Club began September with a good win at home to Worthing BC.

The pairs, Alan Bailey and Adam Woodroffe, were top rink, winning 21-9. Tim Clarke skipped a triple with Ron Roberts and Sandran Dunnion for a close win of 17-16.

The other triple skipped by Phill Hillsden, with Alan Wadey and John O’Connell, had a creditable 13-13 draw.

The rink was skipped by Roy Waddup, with Julia Knight and Howard and Karen Watson, and they won 23-12. Overall score 74-50 to Lancing with 9-1 in league points to Lancing.

Lancing were rained off at Steyning

The last Stracey game for 2025 took place away to Goring Manor. This was another game in which players had to try to dodge heavy showers. This they managed and everyone enjoyed the afternoon.

Lancing won 26-10 on one rink with Alan Bailey skipping, with Adam Woodroffe, Jayne Thomas and John O’Connell.

Unfortunately for Lancing, Goring Manor were stronger on the remaining three rinks. The overall score was very close – Goring Manor winning 64-60 and taking 8-2 league points.

A Brodie game against Steyning was cancelled due to persistent rain and it was five league points each.

The the internal competition, Burch Shield, was postponed but will hopefully be played before the end of the season.