Lancing Bowls Club press report 13th September - by Victor Parsons
The last Stracey games for 2025 season took place at Goring Manor on 12th September against Goring Manor. This was another game trying to escape heavy showers. This happened and everyone enjoyed the afternoon. Lancing won on one rink with Alan Bailey skipping, with Adam Woodroffe, Jayne Thomas, and John O’Connell. Score 26-10. Unfortunately for Lancing, Goring Manor were stronger in the remaining three rinks. The overall score was very close Goring Manor winning 64-60 taking 8-2 league points.
Steyning Brodie game due to take place on 10th September was cancelled due to the consistent rain and 5 league points each were shared. There would have been another report covering the internal competition, Burch Shield, but again because of the rain forecast was postponed being played, hopefully before the end of the season.