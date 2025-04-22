Landmark season under way at Battle Bowls

By Kevin Doherty
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 09:35 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 11:20 BST
Battle Bowls Club opened its 120th anniversary season with the traditional match between the President’s and Captain’s teams.

On a green in fine condition following a winter’s work on the surface, Club President Bruce Cripps delivered the first wood to mark the formal opening and get the match underway.

A close contest followed but the President was unable to add victory to his opening delivery as the Captain’s team, led by Roy Hyde, ran out the winners of the match by three rinks to two.

Battle Bowls Club welcome new members, whether complete beginners or experienced bowlers, and are holding a “taster morning” from 10am to midday on Saturday, May 10, at their ground on Station Approach in Battle.

Anyone wanting to try their hand at the sport is invited to call in and give it a go. All equipment will be supplied and visitors are asked only to be wearing flat shoes.

