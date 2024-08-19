Large racing fleet makes an impressive sight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nineteen Lasers, three Buzzes and a Topper Topaz launched for the penultimate Sunday’s racing in the Late Summer Series at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club.

The fleet was the largest of the season and made for an impressive sight, beating, reaching and running, in force three to four westerly winds.

Once again in the Laser fleet, it was Matthew Wiseman (Laser Radial) and Hugh Ashford (Laser Radial) who were the sailors to beat.

Ashford had the better starts in each race but Wiseman made the sharper tactical decisions during the races, allowing him to reel in Ashford, take the lead and sail on to win.

Boats racing in Sea Week events.

Barring a disaster in the final two races, it looks like Wiseman has the series sewn up. Behind Wiseman and Ashford, Mat Windley (Laser Radial) was third in the first race and Melanie Clark (Laser 4.7) was third in the second.

In the general handicap fleet, Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) made the better starts but like Ashford, keeping hold of the lead proved challenging.

An error on the beat to the finish allowed Richard & Sue Morley (Buzz) to take line honours but even they had not done enough to take the win on handicap, which went to Chris and Floriane Scanlan sailing a Topper Topaz.

In the second race the Blurtons made the right decisions on when to fly their spinnaker, when to jibe and how to find the fastest way up the beat; the Blurtons took first and the Morleys second. The Morleys lead the series overall.

The third race of the day was the Sovereign Handicap where boats of all classes competed against each other.

The Blurtons again had a good start but poor reading of wind shifts after the windward mark saw the rest of the fleet sail past. Only on the second beat did they pull themselves back to the front and although they crossed the finish line first, on handicap they had not done enough to win; first place went to Sergio Velutti (Laser 4.7), second to Melanie Clark (Laser 4.7) and third to Mat Windley (Laser Radial).

Amongst the post race discussions, there was talk of the club’s annual Sea Week which had just concluded.

The club was open every day throughout the week for racing, free sailing and social events. Two adult racing competitions were held during the week, both won by David Caffrey in a Laser Radial. The club's youth competition, the Tiddler's Nip, was won by Lucas Terry.