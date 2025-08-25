Last game for Hailsham Tennis Club ladies
Hailsham's first pair, Narun Chea and Stacey Clay made a good start with a strong first rubber against Crowborough's second pair, Sheila Tappenden and Chris Taylor, winning 6-2, 6-0.
Second pair for the home team, Valerie Jackson and Barbara Cordner, also started well against the Crowborough first pair, Leanda Fielding and Liz Davies, winning the first set 6-4, before the away team came back in the second set to win 6-0. That took the rubber to a championship tie-break (first to 10 points), which the Crowborough pair won 10-3.
In the reverse legs, Narun and Stacey won the first set against Leanda and Liz 6-3, but again the Crowborough pair came back to win the second 6-2. It was another championship tie-break, and Leanda and Liz won again, 10-5.
Barbara and Valerie lost to Sheila and Chris 3-6, 4-6, giving the away side a 3-1 win, leaving the Hailsham ladies at the foot of their table. Hopefully next season they will be on a more level playing field with their opposition.