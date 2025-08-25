Last game for Hailsham Tennis Club ladies

Hailsham Tennis Club ladies' second team played the last game of their summer season at home to Crowborough third team.

Hailsham's first pair, Narun Chea and Stacey Clay made a good start with a strong first rubber against Crowborough's second pair, Sheila Tappenden and Chris Taylor, winning 6-2, 6-0.

Second pair for the home team, Valerie Jackson and Barbara Cordner, also started well against the Crowborough first pair, Leanda Fielding and Liz Davies, winning the first set 6-4, before the away team came back in the second set to win 6-0. That took the rubber to a championship tie-break (first to 10 points), which the Crowborough pair won 10-3.

In the reverse legs, Narun and Stacey won the first set against Leanda and Liz 6-3, but again the Crowborough pair came back to win the second 6-2. It was another championship tie-break, and Leanda and Liz won again, 10-5.

Narun Chea, Stacey Clay, Barbara Cordner and Valerie Jackson

Barbara and Valerie lost to Sheila and Chris 3-6, 4-6, giving the away side a 3-1 win, leaving the Hailsham ladies at the foot of their table. Hopefully next season they will be on a more level playing field with their opposition.