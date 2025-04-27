Last-gasp equaliser ruins East Dean survival hopes in West Sussex League

By Peter Kearvell
Contributor
Published 27th Apr 2025, 17:39 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 09:50 BST
Ten-men East Dean conceded in the final seconds of the game at Flansham Park Rangers to finish their disappointing campaign with a 2-2 draw.

The Dean knew they had to be attacking to get three points out of the game and have any chance of staying up.

James Crane opened the scoring but from nowhere Flansham equalised when a corner was not cleared and the resulting shot managed to trickle its way past every defender and go in. HT 1-1

Shortly after the restart, East Dean went down to 10 men, giving themselves an even bigger mountain to climb. Their persistence paid off when Crane's cheeky backheel from Ben Pett's pass managed to crawl in.

East Dean in action v Wittering United earlier in the season | Picture: Roger SmithEast Dean in action v Wittering United earlier in the season | Picture: Roger Smith
East Dean in action v Wittering United earlier in the season | Picture: Roger Smith

Crane might have completed his hat-trick but the goalkeeper made a terrific save down to low to keep the ball out.

In the dying minutes East Dean spent time holding the ball up in the opposition corner until Flansham grabbed the ball back and sent a 40-yard ball through for the attacker to nod home with only a few seconds left.

The goal was almost the last kick of the game and left East Dean with only a 2-2 draw to take home and a position in the bottom two to end the season.

