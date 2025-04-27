Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ten-men East Dean conceded in the final seconds of the game at Flansham Park Rangers to finish their disappointing campaign with a 2-2 draw.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dean knew they had to be attacking to get three points out of the game and have any chance of staying up.

James Crane opened the scoring but from nowhere Flansham equalised when a corner was not cleared and the resulting shot managed to trickle its way past every defender and go in. HT 1-1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after the restart, East Dean went down to 10 men, giving themselves an even bigger mountain to climb. Their persistence paid off when Crane's cheeky backheel from Ben Pett's pass managed to crawl in.

East Dean in action v Wittering United earlier in the season | Picture: Roger Smith

Crane might have completed his hat-trick but the goalkeeper made a terrific save down to low to keep the ball out.

In the dying minutes East Dean spent time holding the ball up in the opposition corner until Flansham grabbed the ball back and sent a 40-yard ball through for the attacker to nod home with only a few seconds left.

The goal was almost the last kick of the game and left East Dean with only a 2-2 draw to take home and a position in the bottom two to end the season.