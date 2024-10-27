Last gasp point for Yapton

By Anthony Mustard
Contributor
Published 27th Oct 2024, 10:41 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 09:44 GMT
Having missed a hatful of chances and defended carelessly, Yapton were 4-2 down with four minutes left in Division 3 (South) of the West Sussex League and were lucky to snatch a 4-4 at home to Stedham Reserves.

Ed Manwill hit Yapton's third on 86 minutes and in stoppage time Tom Legge squeezed in the equaliser.

Earlier, Frazer Beaumont had scored Yapton's first goal and their second was an own goal following a corner.

Yapton's first team in Division 3 (South) had a comfortable 7-3 away victory against Hunston Reserves with a hat-trick from Harry Wollers, two goals from Tom Ayling and one each by Sam Beadle and Clem Ugoani.

In Division 3 (Central) Yapton 3rd won 5-2 away to West Chiltington ( Kieron Mills 2, Miguel Pereira 2, Liam Rogers).

