Late equaliser denies Burgess Hill Town win at Cheshunt

A late equaliser denied Burgess Hill Town three points away to high flying Cheshunt, who had started the day in second place in the Isthmian premier division.

The Hillians’ hosts had enjoyed an excellent start to the season winning four out of their opening four games.

Hill started brightly and had the first chance on six minutes as a great ball from Bobby Price sent Martyn Box down the left and he pinged it first time into the box for Tom Chalaye, who diverted it wide on the stretch.

A minute later it was 1-0 as the Hillians got their deserved lead. Once again Box got in down the left and he unselfishly squared for Chalaye to thump home.

Burgess Hill Town in recent action at Lewes - picture by Lynden Humphrey

Ben Pope had the ball in the net but was flagged offside by the assistant soon after as Hillians continued to add pressure. George Vorster dragged an effort wide as the Hillians went in at the break one up but it probably should have been more.

Cheshunt seemed more fired up for the second half and an inswinging corner saw an effort stabbed just wide.

On 55 minutes Chalaye set up Vorster but he couldn’t keep his shot down. Soon after Box did brilliantly to win a corner. He took it and eventually it came back to him and he lashed it over.

Chris Whelpdale then whipped in a cross and Pope got good contact but couldn’t beat the keeper as Hill had chances to increase their lead.

On 82 minutes Cheshunt got themselves level as a cross to the back post saw Alex Gibson-Hammond loop a header home.

It finished 1-1 for another good point on the road which leaves Jay Lovett and Gary Mansell’s team 12th in the table.

Attention now turns to Farnham Town, who Hill visiti in the FA Cup second qualifying round this Saturday.

Hill: Roco Rees, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price, Ben Pope (Alex Brewer 74), Marcus Allen, Ryan Worrall, George Vorster (Damien Theodore 79), Kieran Rowe, Tom Chalaye (Harry Lawson 57), Chris Whelpdale, Martyn Box. Not used: Brannon O’Neill and Jaden Perez.