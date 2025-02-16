Late free-kick denies Burgess Hill Town three points against Merstham

The spoils were shared at Burgess Hill Town as a superb late free kick from Matt Drage levelled it up late on for Merstham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two sides had already drawn in the league this season with Merstham coming back to equalise in a 2-2 draw in Surrey earlier in the season – and here, once again, they came from behind to take a point, this time in a 1-1 draw.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made six changes from the midweek draw with Eastbourne Town with Bobby Price, Nathan Cooper, Alex Malins, Stefan Vukoje, Brannon O’Neill and Joe Overy coming into the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merstham probably had the better of the first half but quality chances were few and far between. Ryan Worrall had a couple of chances while Slav Huk made a good save to deny the Moatsiders.

Hill celebrate the opener - picture by Lynden Humphrey

The crowd of 425 had to wait until the 41st minute to see the first goal as Hill captain O’Neill converted a low cross after a plethora of chances came for Hill in that same attack.

Burgess Hill were much improved after the break and if it hadn’t been for visiting goalkeeper Rob Tolfrey, Hill would have won this comfortably.

O’Neill was denied superbly before Nathan Cooper was thwarted as the Hill pushed to no avail to try to double the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was crucial with nine minutes to go as Merstham won a free-kick and centre-back Drage stepped up to thunder one into the top corner to gain Merstham a good point.

Match sponsors Fraserwood Construction voted Chris Whelpdale as man of the match.

Hill: Huk, Morrison, Price (Lawson 79), Worrall, Cooper, Malins, Vukoje (Perry 88), Rowe, Whelpdale, O’Neill (Pope 75), Overy (Ward 58). Not used: Allen. Brickworks Man of the Match: Chris Whelpdale.

Hill host AFC Croydon on Tuesday night and visit Steyning on Saturday.