Late goal denies Three Bridges at Sheppey - and relegation fears linger

The late strike denied battling Bridges a point in the brilliant Sheppey sunshine, but the performance overall was a marked improvement on recent displays by the visitors.Kieron Pamment and Noel Leighton worked tirelessly up front for Bridges, and although neither scored, they were a constant threat and they certainly didn’t deserve to finish on the losing side. Sadly, a couple of defensive slips allowed Sheppey to take control in the latter stages to boost their own play off aspirations but ensure that Bridges were still nervously looking at the pack behind them in the lower half of the table.

Four Sussex sides still fearing Isthmian drop.Leighton headed frustratingly just wide from an early Pamment cross, whilst Curtis Gayler saw a free kick blocked before the second attempt found the wrong side of the near post. Sheppey had a couple of decent chances too, but it was Bridges who went in front in first half added time. This was the third free kick effort from CURTIS GAYLER, whose fierce drive proved too much for keeper Aidan Prall.The second half could not have started worse for Bridges as within thirty seconds a clumsy challenge led to a penalty. Leo Anderson did well to block Richie Hamill’s spot kick, but WARREN MFULA was first to react to tuck home the loose ball.But just five minutes later Bridges restored their lead when Pamment’s cross was driven home by KEVIN RIVERA. But a mixture of Sheppey pressure and Bridges not getting forward as enthusiastically spelt danger, although Prall was forced to make one excellent save as the ball careered off Pamment’s knee!Bryan Villavicencio should have done better when presented with a chance, but his shot was too soft, but by then a cool finish by EDDIE ALLSOP had given United a 62nd minute equaliser.Leighton was just wide from another Pamment cross three minutes from time, but the ball quickly switched to the other end, where MFULA finished a neat move for another body blow to Jamie Crellin’s side.