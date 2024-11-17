Latest from Mid Sussex Football League
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.
Results.
Saturday, November 16
Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup
1 0 Horley AFC v Smallfield [ Round 1 ]
1 2 Trenham Reserves v Gatwick Warriors [ Round 1 ]
4 0 Shalford v Reigate Priory 'C' [ Round 1 ]
1 1 Waddon Wanderers v Reigate Priory 'B' [ Round 1 ]
Reigate Priory 'B' won 5 - 4 on penalties
Senior Charity Cup
3 1 Crowhurst v Reigate Priory II [ Round 2 ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
5 0 Welcroft Park Rangers v Newhaven II [ Round 2 ]
Somerville Challenge Cup
4 2 Ifield Albion v Warlingham [ Round 2 ]
2 3 Horsted Keynes v Buxted [ Round 2 ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
8 0 Ridgewood II v The View [ Round 2 ]
0 2 Copthorne 'A' v Ansty FC [ Round 2 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
4 2 Ifield Albion II v Lindfield III [ Round 3 ]
Premier Division
1 3 Battle Town v Cuckfield Rangers
3 0 Crawley Devils v Ridgewood
0 4 Godstone v Oxted & District
4 3 Ringmer AFC v Balcombe
2 2 Tunbridge Wells II v Rotherfield
1 1 Westfield v Holland Sports
Championship
1 3 AFC Varndeanians II v Copthorne II
2 1 Crawley A.F.C. v Eastbourne Rangers
2 4 Ringmer AFC II v Hurstpierpoint
5 2 Sovereign Saints v Oakwood II
Division One
1 3 Cuckfield Rangers II v Cuckfield Town
5 1 Oxted & District II v Nutfield
2 1 Wivelsfield Green v Club des Iles
Division Two North
1 1 Ashurst Wood v Forest Row II
2 0 Balcombe II v Crawley United
3 4 Charlwood Village (Sat) v Ifield
4 3 Reigate Priory 'A' v Jarvis Brook II
Division Two South
0 4 Cuckfield Rangers Development v BN Dons
4 0 Preston Manor Royals v Willingdon Athletic
3 0 Seaford Town II v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
Division Three North
1 6 Caterham v A.S Crawley XI
1 5 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Dormansland Rockets
4 3 Wakehams Green v Holland Sports II
Division Three South
2 1 Eastbourne Athletic v Montpelier Villa AFC II
10 1 Polegate Town II v Southwick
7 3 Portslade Athletic v Nutley
1 0 Rotherfield II v AFC Hurst
Division Four North
1 3 Oxted & District 'A' v Athletico Redhill
1 0 Warlingham II v Ifield III
Division Four South
1 2 Cuckfield Town II v Ansty FC II
1 2 Hurstpierpoint II v Maresfield Village
3 4 Keymer & Hassocks v Ditchling
2 1 Newick v Scaynes Hill
Division Five North
4 2 Crawley United II v Ashurst Wood II
7 1 Gatwick Warriors II v Crawley Phoenix
4 2 Southgate United v Royal Earlswood II
Division Five South
3 3 Hartfield v AFC Varndeanians III
2 6 Maresfield Village II v Horsted Keynes II
4 2 Marle Place Wanderers v Hurstpierpoint III
0 5 Scaynes Hill II v Ringmer AFC IV
2 4 Willingdon Athletic II v Welcroft Park Rangers II
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated
Saturday, November 23
Senior Charity Cup
Oxted & District II v Balcombe [ Round 2 ]
Somerville Challenge Cup
Forest Row II v Preston Manor Royals [ Quarter Final ]
Malins Challenge Cup
Caterham v Rotherfield II [ Round 2 ]
A.S Crawley XI v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers [ Quarter Final ]
Tester Challenge Cup
Horley AFC v Gatwick Warriors [ Round 3 ]
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
FC Railway II v Ifield Albion II [ Quarter Final ]
Ashurst Wood II v AFC Varndeanians III [ Quarter Final ]
Gatwick Warriors II v Warlingham III [ Quarter Final ]
Premier Division
Cuckfield Rangers v Rotherfield
Holland Sports v Crowhurst
Ridgewood v Godstone fixture
Ringmer AFC v Oxted & District KO.1:00 PM
Tunbridge Wells II v Westfield
Championship
Crawley A.F.C. v AFC Varndeanians II
Eastbourne Rangers v Lindfield
Hurstpierpoint v Oakwood II
Polegate Town v Reigate Priory II
Ringmer AFC II v Sovereign Saints KO. 3:30 PM
Division One
Cuckfield Rangers II v Newhaven II
Cuckfield Town v Club des Iles
Warlingham v Barcombe
Welcroft Park Rangers v Nutfield
Division Two North
Balcombe II v Ifield Albion
Charlwood Village (Sat) v Crawley United
Ifield v Ashurst Wood
Jarvis Brook II v Old Oxted Town
Reigate Priory 'A' v Ansty FC
Division Two South
BN Dons v Ridgewood II
Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Horsted Keynes
Buxted v Cuckfield Rangers Development
Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Seaford Town II
Willingdon Athletic v Ringmer AFC III
Division Three North
Copthorne 'A' v Holland Sports II
Smallfield v Dormansland Rockets
Wakehams Green v Ifield II
Division Three South
Montpelier Villa AFC II v AFC Hurst KO. 3:00 PM
Nutley v Southwick
Portslade Athletic v Lancing United
The View v Eastbourne Athletic KO.3:00 PM
Division Four North
Athletico Redhill v Reigate Priory 'B'
Ifield III v West Hoathly
Warlingham II v Oxted & District 'A'
Division Four South
Ansty FC II v Plumpton Athletic
Ditchling v Cuckfield Town II
Keymer & Hassocks v Scaynes Hill
Lindfield III v Maresfield Village
Newick v Hurstpierpoint II
Division Five North
Crawley Phoenix v Crawley United II
Southgate United v Reigate Priory 'C'
Division Five South
Hartfield v Ringmer AFC IV
Horsted Keynes II v Marle Place Wanderers
Hurstpierpoint III v Willingdon Athletic II
Maresfield Village II v Barcombe II
Scaynes Hill II v Welcroft Park Rangers II
