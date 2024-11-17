Latest from Mid Sussex Football League

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 17th Nov 2024, 08:49 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 16:32 GMT
Results & Fixtures

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Results.

Saturday, November 16

Tell us your team news.

Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup

1 0 Horley AFC v Smallfield [ Round 1 ]

1 2 Trenham Reserves v Gatwick Warriors [ Round 1 ]

4 0 Shalford v Reigate Priory 'C' [ Round 1 ]

1 1 Waddon Wanderers v Reigate Priory 'B' [ Round 1 ]

Reigate Priory 'B' won 5 - 4 on penalties

Senior Charity Cup

3 1 Crowhurst v Reigate Priory II [ Round 2 ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

5 0 Welcroft Park Rangers v Newhaven II [ Round 2 ]

Somerville Challenge Cup

4 2 Ifield Albion v Warlingham [ Round 2 ]

2 3 Horsted Keynes v Buxted [ Round 2 ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

8 0 Ridgewood II v The View [ Round 2 ]

0 2 Copthorne 'A' v Ansty FC [ Round 2 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

4 2 Ifield Albion II v Lindfield III [ Round 3 ]

Premier Division

1 3 Battle Town v Cuckfield Rangers

3 0 Crawley Devils v Ridgewood

0 4 Godstone v Oxted & District

4 3 Ringmer AFC v Balcombe

2 2 Tunbridge Wells II v Rotherfield

1 1 Westfield v Holland Sports

Championship

1 3 AFC Varndeanians II v Copthorne II

2 1 Crawley A.F.C. v Eastbourne Rangers

2 4 Ringmer AFC II v Hurstpierpoint

5 2 Sovereign Saints v Oakwood II

Division One

1 3 Cuckfield Rangers II v Cuckfield Town

5 1 Oxted & District II v Nutfield

2 1 Wivelsfield Green v Club des Iles

Division Two North

1 1 Ashurst Wood v Forest Row II

2 0 Balcombe II v Crawley United

3 4 Charlwood Village (Sat) v Ifield

4 3 Reigate Priory 'A' v Jarvis Brook II

Division Two South

0 4 Cuckfield Rangers Development v BN Dons

4 0 Preston Manor Royals v Willingdon Athletic

3 0 Seaford Town II v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

Division Three North

1 6 Caterham v A.S Crawley XI

1 5 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Dormansland Rockets

4 3 Wakehams Green v Holland Sports II

Division Three South

2 1 Eastbourne Athletic v Montpelier Villa AFC II

10 1 Polegate Town II v Southwick

7 3 Portslade Athletic v Nutley

1 0 Rotherfield II v AFC Hurst

Division Four North

1 3 Oxted & District 'A' v Athletico Redhill

1 0 Warlingham II v Ifield III

Division Four South

1 2 Cuckfield Town II v Ansty FC II

1 2 Hurstpierpoint II v Maresfield Village

3 4 Keymer & Hassocks v Ditchling

2 1 Newick v Scaynes Hill

Division Five North

4 2 Crawley United II v Ashurst Wood II

7 1 Gatwick Warriors II v Crawley Phoenix

4 2 Southgate United v Royal Earlswood II

Division Five South

3 3 Hartfield v AFC Varndeanians III

2 6 Maresfield Village II v Horsted Keynes II

4 2 Marle Place Wanderers v Hurstpierpoint III

0 5 Scaynes Hill II v Ringmer AFC IV

2 4 Willingdon Athletic II v Welcroft Park Rangers II

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated

Saturday, November 23

Senior Charity Cup

Oxted & District II v Balcombe [ Round 2 ]

Somerville Challenge Cup

Forest Row II v Preston Manor Royals [ Quarter Final ]

Malins Challenge Cup

Caterham v Rotherfield II [ Round 2 ]

A.S Crawley XI v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers [ Quarter Final ]

Tester Challenge Cup

Horley AFC v Gatwick Warriors [ Round 3 ]

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

FC Railway II v Ifield Albion II [ Quarter Final ]

Ashurst Wood II v AFC Varndeanians III [ Quarter Final ]

Gatwick Warriors II v Warlingham III [ Quarter Final ]

Premier Division

Cuckfield Rangers v Rotherfield

Holland Sports v Crowhurst

Ridgewood v Godstone fixture

Ringmer AFC v Oxted & District KO.1:00 PM

Tunbridge Wells II v Westfield

Championship

Crawley A.F.C. v AFC Varndeanians II

Eastbourne Rangers v Lindfield

Hurstpierpoint v Oakwood II

Polegate Town v Reigate Priory II

Ringmer AFC II v Sovereign Saints KO. 3:30 PM

Division One

Cuckfield Rangers II v Newhaven II

Cuckfield Town v Club des Iles

Warlingham v Barcombe

Welcroft Park Rangers v Nutfield

Division Two North

Balcombe II v Ifield Albion

Charlwood Village (Sat) v Crawley United

Ifield v Ashurst Wood

Jarvis Brook II v Old Oxted Town

Reigate Priory 'A' v Ansty FC

Division Two South

BN Dons v Ridgewood II

Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Horsted Keynes

Buxted v Cuckfield Rangers Development

Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Seaford Town II

Willingdon Athletic v Ringmer AFC III

Division Three North

Copthorne 'A' v Holland Sports II

Smallfield v Dormansland Rockets

Wakehams Green v Ifield II

Division Three South

Montpelier Villa AFC II v AFC Hurst KO. 3:00 PM

Nutley v Southwick

Portslade Athletic v Lancing United

The View v Eastbourne Athletic KO.3:00 PM

Division Four North

Athletico Redhill v Reigate Priory 'B'

Ifield III v West Hoathly

Warlingham II v Oxted & District 'A'

Division Four South

Ansty FC II v Plumpton Athletic

Ditchling v Cuckfield Town II

Keymer & Hassocks v Scaynes Hill

Lindfield III v Maresfield Village

Newick v Hurstpierpoint II

Division Five North

Crawley Phoenix v Crawley United II

Southgate United v Reigate Priory 'C'

Division Five South

Hartfield v Ringmer AFC IV

Horsted Keynes II v Marle Place Wanderers

Hurstpierpoint III v Willingdon Athletic II

Maresfield Village II v Barcombe II

Scaynes Hill II v Welcroft Park Rangers II

