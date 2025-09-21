Latest from Mid Sussex Football League

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 21st Sep 2025, 08:40 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 09:28 BST
Fixtures and results

Fixtures (all matches kick off at 2pm unless stated)

Saturday, September 27

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup (round one)

Westfield II v Punnetts Town KO 12:00 PM

Westfield v ASC Brighton Rangers KO 3:00 PM

Sovereign Saints v Chichester City II [

Junior Charity Cup (round one)

Ansty FC v Gatwick Warriors II

Athletico Redhill v Caterham II

Montgomery Challenge Cup (round one)

Copthorne II v Rotherfield

Mowatt Challenge Cup (round one)

Forest Row II v Wivelsfield Green

Somerville Challenge Cup (round one)

Barcombe v Horsted Keynes

Ifield Albion v Cuckfield Rangers II

Balcombe II v A.S Crawley XI KO 3:45 PM

Jarvis Brook II v Warlingham

Frenches Athletic II v Old Oxted Town

Stratford Challenge Cup (round two)

Portslade Athletic v Buxted

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v AFC Hurst

Premier Division

Balcombe v Polegate Town

Cuckfield Rangers v Shoreham II

Frenches Athletic v Holland Sports

Lindfield v Hollington United

Reigate Priory II v Crowhurst

Championship

AFC Varndeanians II v Roffey II KO 2:30 PM

Cuckfield Town v Oakwood II

Hurstpierpoint v AFC Uckfield Town II

Smallfield v Eastbourne Town II

Division One

Ashurst Wood v Reigate Priory U23

Preston Manor Royals v BN Dons KO 3:00 PM

Ringmer AFC II v Nutfield KO 1:00 PM

Welcroft Park Rangers v Newhaven II

Division Two North

Lindfield II v Crawley United

Wakehams Green v Reigate Priory 'A'

Division Two South

Ridgewood v Ringmer AFC III

Rotherfield II v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

Willingdon Athletic v Eastbourne Athletic

Division Three North

Dormansland Rockets v Charlwood Village

Gatwick Warriors v Forest Row U23

Holland Sports II v Copthorne 'A' KO 3:30 PM

Ifield v Caterham

Division Three South

BN Dons II v Montpelier Villa

Nutley v Cuckfield Town II

Sovereign Saints II v Cuckfield Rangers Development KO 3:30 PM

Division Four North

FC Railway v Reigate Priory

Horley AFC v Ifield Albion II

Oxted & District I v Smallfield II

Warlingham II v Ifield II

West Hoathly v Southgate

Division Four South

Ditchling v Ansty FC II

Hurstpierpoint II v AFC Varndeanians III KO 12:00 PM

Keymer & Hassocks v Southwick

Maresfield Village v Marle Place Wanderers

The View v Welcroft Park Rangers II

Division Five North

Forgewood v Crawley United II

Godstone United v Ashurst Wood II

Horley AFC II v Crawley Phoenix

Reigate Priory 'C' v Royal Earlswood

Division Five South

Cuckfield Town III v Lindfield III

Hurstpierpoint III v Poets Corner

Marle Place Wanderers Development vWelcroft Park Rangers III

Ringmer AFC IV v Scaynes Hill II KO 3:30 PM

Results

Saturday, September 20

Montgomery Challenge Cup

1 1 Hollington United v Roffey II [Round 1 ]

Hollington United won 3 - 1 on penalties

Mowatt Challenge Cup

3 0 Old Oxted Town v AFC Varndeanians II [ Round 1 ]

Stratford Challenge Cup (round one)

3 2 Charlwood Village v Copthorne 'A'

4 2 A.S Crawley XI v Reigate Priory 'A'

2 1 Horsted Keynes v Caterham

2 1 Ifield v Willingdon Athletic

5 2 Gatwick Warriors v Newick

0 2 Cuckfield Rangers II v Nutley

Malins Challenge Cup

1 3 FC Railway v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers [Round 1]

Parsons Challenge Cup (round one)

5 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Ditchling

9 3 Keymer & Hassocks v The View

Tester Challenge Cup (round one)

3 1 Smallfield II v Ifield II

2 1 Hurstpierpoint II v Caterham II

5 0 Poets Corner v Forgewood

3 6 AFC Varndeanians III v East Grinstead Harriers

Premier Division

3 2 Crowhurst v Rotherfield

1 3 Cuckfield Rangers v Lindfield

1 1 Punnetts Town v Frenches Athletic

1 3 Shoreham II v Reigate Priory II

6 1 Westfield v Polegate Town

Championship

0 1 Cuckfield Town v Wivelsfield Green

1 1 Eastbourne Town II v Hurstpierpoint

3 3 Oakwood II v Sovereign Saints

1 5 Smallfield v AFC Uckfield Town II

Division One

1 3 Oxted & District v Welcroft Park Rangers

2 1 Preston Manor Royals v Newhaven II

0 1 Reigate Priory U23 v Forest Row II

3 0 Warlingham v Ashurst Wood

Division Two North

3 2 Ansty FC v Frenches Athletic II

3 4 Crawley United v Jarvis Brook II

4 6 Ifield Albion v Balcombe II

2 4 Lindfield II v Wakehams Green

Division Two South

1 3 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Seaford Town II

0 2 Buxted v Barcombe

1 0 Eastbourne Athletic v Ringmer AFC III

2 2 Rotherfield II v Ridgewood

Division Three North

0 5 Forest Row U23 v Dormansland Rockets

1 4 Holland Sports II v Athletico Redhill

Division Three South

3 3 Cuckfield Rangers Developement v Cuckfield Town II

4 6 Polegate Town II v BN Dons II

3 2 Sovereign Saints II v Montpelier Villa AFC

Division Four North

5 1 Horley AFC v Southgate United

4 2 Oxted & District II v Ifield Albion II

1 1 Reigate Priory 'B' v West Hoathly

Division Four South

2 4 Plumpton Athletic v Ansty FC II

7 0 Southwick v Maresfield Village

Division Five North

0 6 Crawley Phoenix v Reigate Priory 'C'

2 2 Godstone United v Crawley United II

7 0 Royal Earlswood v Horley AFC II

Division Five South

2 6 Cuckfield Town III v Scaynes Hill II

5 0 Hurstpierpoint III v Welcroft Park Rangers III

0 6 Maresfield Village II v Lindfield III

