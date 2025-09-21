Latest from Mid Sussex Football League
Fixtures (all matches kick off at 2pm unless stated)
Saturday, September 27
Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup (round one)
Westfield II v Punnetts Town KO 12:00 PM
Westfield v ASC Brighton Rangers KO 3:00 PM
Sovereign Saints v Chichester City II [
Junior Charity Cup (round one)
Ansty FC v Gatwick Warriors II
Athletico Redhill v Caterham II
Montgomery Challenge Cup (round one)
Copthorne II v Rotherfield
Mowatt Challenge Cup (round one)
Forest Row II v Wivelsfield Green
Somerville Challenge Cup (round one)
Barcombe v Horsted Keynes
Ifield Albion v Cuckfield Rangers II
Balcombe II v A.S Crawley XI KO 3:45 PM
Jarvis Brook II v Warlingham
Frenches Athletic II v Old Oxted Town
Stratford Challenge Cup (round two)
Portslade Athletic v Buxted
Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v AFC Hurst
Premier Division
Balcombe v Polegate Town
Cuckfield Rangers v Shoreham II
Frenches Athletic v Holland Sports
Lindfield v Hollington United
Reigate Priory II v Crowhurst
Championship
AFC Varndeanians II v Roffey II KO 2:30 PM
Cuckfield Town v Oakwood II
Hurstpierpoint v AFC Uckfield Town II
Smallfield v Eastbourne Town II
Division One
Ashurst Wood v Reigate Priory U23
Preston Manor Royals v BN Dons KO 3:00 PM
Ringmer AFC II v Nutfield KO 1:00 PM
Welcroft Park Rangers v Newhaven II
Division Two North
Lindfield II v Crawley United
Wakehams Green v Reigate Priory 'A'
Division Two South
Ridgewood v Ringmer AFC III
Rotherfield II v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
Willingdon Athletic v Eastbourne Athletic
Division Three North
Dormansland Rockets v Charlwood Village
Gatwick Warriors v Forest Row U23
Holland Sports II v Copthorne 'A' KO 3:30 PM
Ifield v Caterham
Division Three South
BN Dons II v Montpelier Villa
Nutley v Cuckfield Town II
Sovereign Saints II v Cuckfield Rangers Development KO 3:30 PM
Division Four North
FC Railway v Reigate Priory
Horley AFC v Ifield Albion II
Oxted & District I v Smallfield II
Warlingham II v Ifield II
West Hoathly v Southgate
Division Four South
Ditchling v Ansty FC II
Hurstpierpoint II v AFC Varndeanians III KO 12:00 PM
Keymer & Hassocks v Southwick
Maresfield Village v Marle Place Wanderers
The View v Welcroft Park Rangers II
Division Five North
Forgewood v Crawley United II
Godstone United v Ashurst Wood II
Horley AFC II v Crawley Phoenix
Reigate Priory 'C' v Royal Earlswood
Division Five South
Cuckfield Town III v Lindfield III
Hurstpierpoint III v Poets Corner
Marle Place Wanderers Development vWelcroft Park Rangers III
Ringmer AFC IV v Scaynes Hill II KO 3:30 PM
Results
Saturday, September 20
Montgomery Challenge Cup
1 1 Hollington United v Roffey II [Round 1 ]
Hollington United won 3 - 1 on penalties
Mowatt Challenge Cup
3 0 Old Oxted Town v AFC Varndeanians II [ Round 1 ]
Stratford Challenge Cup (round one)
3 2 Charlwood Village v Copthorne 'A'
4 2 A.S Crawley XI v Reigate Priory 'A'
2 1 Horsted Keynes v Caterham
2 1 Ifield v Willingdon Athletic
5 2 Gatwick Warriors v Newick
0 2 Cuckfield Rangers II v Nutley
Malins Challenge Cup
1 3 FC Railway v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers [Round 1]
Parsons Challenge Cup (round one)
5 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Ditchling
9 3 Keymer & Hassocks v The View
Tester Challenge Cup (round one)
3 1 Smallfield II v Ifield II
2 1 Hurstpierpoint II v Caterham II
5 0 Poets Corner v Forgewood
3 6 AFC Varndeanians III v East Grinstead Harriers
Premier Division
3 2 Crowhurst v Rotherfield
1 3 Cuckfield Rangers v Lindfield
1 1 Punnetts Town v Frenches Athletic
1 3 Shoreham II v Reigate Priory II
6 1 Westfield v Polegate Town
Championship
0 1 Cuckfield Town v Wivelsfield Green
1 1 Eastbourne Town II v Hurstpierpoint
3 3 Oakwood II v Sovereign Saints
1 5 Smallfield v AFC Uckfield Town II
Division One
1 3 Oxted & District v Welcroft Park Rangers
2 1 Preston Manor Royals v Newhaven II
0 1 Reigate Priory U23 v Forest Row II
3 0 Warlingham v Ashurst Wood
Division Two North
3 2 Ansty FC v Frenches Athletic II
3 4 Crawley United v Jarvis Brook II
4 6 Ifield Albion v Balcombe II
2 4 Lindfield II v Wakehams Green
Division Two South
1 3 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Seaford Town II
0 2 Buxted v Barcombe
1 0 Eastbourne Athletic v Ringmer AFC III
2 2 Rotherfield II v Ridgewood
Division Three North
0 5 Forest Row U23 v Dormansland Rockets
1 4 Holland Sports II v Athletico Redhill
Division Three South
3 3 Cuckfield Rangers Developement v Cuckfield Town II
4 6 Polegate Town II v BN Dons II
3 2 Sovereign Saints II v Montpelier Villa AFC
Division Four North
5 1 Horley AFC v Southgate United
4 2 Oxted & District II v Ifield Albion II
1 1 Reigate Priory 'B' v West Hoathly
Division Four South
2 4 Plumpton Athletic v Ansty FC II
7 0 Southwick v Maresfield Village
Division Five North
0 6 Crawley Phoenix v Reigate Priory 'C'
2 2 Godstone United v Crawley United II
7 0 Royal Earlswood v Horley AFC II
Division Five South
2 6 Cuckfield Town III v Scaynes Hill II
5 0 Hurstpierpoint III v Welcroft Park Rangers III
0 6 Maresfield Village II v Lindfield III