Latest news from Battle Indoor Netball League

Week 13 (25th Sept) The evening started with a bottom of the table clash, pitting the Mocking Jays against the Goal Diggers.

There was only a single goal between them in the first half of the season, and this one was also close as Mocking Jays edged a really great game 25 – 22. Player of the Match for MJs was Chloe, while Charlie was PoM for Goal Diggers.

Our 8.20pm match was between the Battlers and Easier Said Than Run. After a slow start, Easier Said edged ahead and maintained their lead all the way to the end, winning 25 – 17. PoM for Battlers was GK Kris, while WD Kate M was nominated for Easier Said.

The late match this week was between Gin Fizz and the Goalden Girls. The Fizzers were missing a couple of players and struggled to find their best form as a strong Goalden Girls team won comfortably 33 – 7. Ashleigh picked up her 5th PoM in her last 7 matches for the Goalden Girls, and Jess was awarded the PoM for Gin Fizz.

There are no matches next Thursday, as matches resume on 9th October.