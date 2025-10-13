Latest news from Hailsham Tennis Club

Two of Hailsham Tennis Club's teams were at home in their Tennis Sussex Winter Doubles League matches at the weekend.

The men's team were up against Hampden Park, who included ex-Hailsham player Jeremy Dewing in their numbers. First pair, Simon Underwood and Graham Mundy, played against Hampden Park's John Rowley and Grant Tarrant-Fisher, and gave the team a great start with a 6-0, 6-1 win.

Second pair, Dom Walter and Jose Noya started well against Jeremy and his partner Mark Powell with a 6-2 win in the first set, but the Hampden Park pair came back to win the second set on a tie-break 7-6. That sent the rubber into a championship tie-break (first to 10 points), which Jeremy and Mark won 10-4.

In the reverse legs, Dom and Jose did better against John and Grant, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Simon and Graham lost a close first set against Jeremy and Mark on a tie-break 6-7 before coming back strongly to win the second set 6-3. Another championship tie-break ensued, and it was a closer affair which the Hampden Park pair won 10-8.

Simon Underwood, Graham Mundy, Dom Walter and Jose Noya

That gave the men a creditable 2-2 draw. The ladies first team didn't fare so well in their match against a strong Seaford side.

First pair, Georgia Lee and Narun Chea had a close match against the Seaford second pair, Norma Dube and Bev Simmonds, losing 5-7, 4-6. Second pair, Barbara Cordner and Stacey Clay lost to a strong first pair, Bernadette Donaldson and Evelyn Kilsby 2-6, 0-6.

In the reverse legs, Barbara and Stacey lost 3-6, 2-6 to Norma and Bev, while Georgia and Narun lost to Bernadette and Evelyn 1-6, 1-6.