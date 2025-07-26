League and cup losses fail to dampen Haywards Heath bowlers' anniversary celebrations

Three competitive defeats could not dampen Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst’s anniversary celebrations.

Members celebrated 120 years since the formation of Haywards Heath Bowls Club - the older of the two that were to amalgamate into the current one – with a special day of bowls, burgers and beer.

But the event was sandwiched between defeats in the Mid Sussex and John Spriggs Leagues and a third-round knockout in the Stewart Oxley Cup.

The Mid Sussex League side suffered a major setback right at the start of their game at Isle of Thorns when Elsie Wilding had to pull out injured, leaving Heath with only six woods against their opponents’ eight.

Despite the blow, skip Anne Bosman and her remaining players, Mark Gooch and Graham Barton, took Isle of Thorns all the way, losing by just one shot.

The other two rinks lost more comprehensively, leaving their hosts with a 52-32 victory and all 10 points.

By contrast, Haywards Heath’s John Spriggs team won two of their three rinks but lost heavily in the third, resulting in an overall aggregate defeat as Hurstpierpoint ran out winners by six points to four.

Basil Larkins’ team, featuring Doug Cowell, Jill Hatfield and Phoom Saihom, romped to a 24-12 success, having at one stage been 2-6 down.

And Nicola Coles’ team, which included Paul Palmer, Dorothy Glasby and Bob Sutton, also won comprehensively – 21-13.

The third foursome, skipped by Rowland Morris, were beaten 29-6.

The day after the anniversary celebrations, Heath bowed out of the Stewart Oxley Cup, losing 24-10 to Felbridge B in their quarter-final at Beech Hurst.

The visitors took six shots from the first end and never looked back. Heath didn’t get on the scoreboard until the fifth end and were 19-2 down after 12.

But Ann Bosman’s four, featuring Gwen Croft, Neville Dalton and Graham Brown, never lost heart and took points from five consecutive ends to earn a semblance of respectability.

Heath and Isle of Thorns renewed acquaintance the day after their Mid Sussex League meeting in a friendly at Chelwood Gate. The visitors took some revenge for the previous night’s league defeat, winning 63-57. Graham Brown’s and Linda Huntley’s triples both won convincingly to more than wipe out the deficits on the other two rinks.

Heath lost at Ringmer, despite an impressive 19-11 triples win for John Box, Rowland Morris and Marge Breading. But no number of defeats could spoil Heath’s anniversary week, with dozens of club members – and representatives of all its sponsors – taking part in a day of celebrations, which culminated in a triples competition won by Dorothy Glasby, Peter Huntley and Chris King.

Results: Mid Sussex League: Isle of Thorns 52, Haywards Heath 32 (Anne Bosman, Mark Gooch, Graham Barton and Elsie Wilding* lost 15-16; Neville Dalton, Ken Starnes, Jill Saunders and Andrew Croft lost 10-21; John Box, Martin Gaskell, Graham Brown and Marge Breading lost 7-15). Isle of Thorns 10 points, HH&BH 0 points. *Wilding did not bowl. John Spriggs League: HH&BH 51, Hurstpierpoint 54 (Nicola Coles, Paul Palmer, Dorothy Glasby and Bob Sutton won 21-13; Basil Larkins, Doug Cowell, Jill Hatfield and Phoom Saihom won 24-12; Rowland Morris, Fiona Burman, Tara de Silva and Bill Mann lost 6-29). HH&BH 4 points, Hurstpierpoint 6 points. Stewart Oxley Cup: HH&BH (Anne Bosman, Gwen Croft, Neville Dalton and Graham Brown) 10, Felbridge B 24. Isle of Thorns 57, HH&BH 63 (Tony Jarvis, Paul Palmer and Dorothy Glasby lost 13-21; Peter Huntley, Mark Gooch and Rowland Morris lost 12-19; Graham Brown, Chris King and Bill Mann won 18-6; Linda Huntley, David Leach and Martin Gaskell won 20-11). Ringmer 56, HH&BH 43 (Nicola Coles, Eileen Waddingham and David Leach lost 11-22; Mark Howell, Fiona Burman and Dorothy Glasby lost 13-23; John Box, Rowland Morris and Marge Breading won 19-11).