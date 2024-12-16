League wins for Heathfield men and women

Dover 21, Heathfield 24 Heathfield Ladies 57, Pulborough Ladies 0

Both Heathfield senior 1st teams had good wins in league matches over the weekend.

The men had a close-fought away win in a Counties 1 Kent match at Dover with both sides scoring three converted tries and a Toby Simpson penalty making the difference.

Initially Heathfield built a 14 point lead down the slight slope with tries by Joe Lewis and Simpson before Dover replied with a try of their own under the posts after missed tackles out wide. Just before half time Simpson knocked over a penalty to give the visitors a 10 point lead.

Early in the second half Simpson scored a spectacular solo try with a mazy run from half way before touching down in the right hand corner, then making the difficult conversion.

For the rest of the game Dover hammered away but the visitors’ defence held firm apart from one bizarre moment when a Heathfield goal line drop out hit the underside of the crossbar and a surprised Dover prop collected an early Christmas present.

Dover then looked likely to score in the bottom corner but a massive tackle by Ollie Tooke saved the day and thereafter Heathfield looked increasingly comfortable in containing the home attacks.

Heathfield have had a poor away record recently so this welcome result keeps Heathfield in a very respectable fourth position in the league.

In contrast on Sunday the Ladies had a comfortable bonus point win over Pulborough Ladies who are having a difficult season following the loss of several key players since last year.

Tries were scored by Britt Mole, Megan Plane, Caitlin Flower, Becky Taylor, Abi Bandtock, Laura McGee (2), skipper Carol Saunders and Phoebe Morgan. Plane converted six of the tries. Bandtock and McGee were the standout performers.

This Saturday Heathfield men entertain neighbours Crowborough for what is always a fiercely contested local derby. (December 21, 2pm) The Ladies now have a break until the New Year when they face a tricky trip to Horsham who are just behind them in the NC1 league table. (January 6, 2pm).